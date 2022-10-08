No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs vs No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) will host a tough Big 12 showdown against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) on Saturday. The Jayhawks currently sit on top of the Big 12 standings at 2-0 in conference play and TCU is 1-0 in the conference.

All eyes will be on this Top 25, undefeated matchup to get Saturday started. TCU typically has high expectations in both the conference and AP rankings every season, but Kansas is playing at a level far beyond what anybody expected. The Jayhawks will hope to keep the party rolling with a massive win over the Horned Frogs.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Kansas Jayhawks +7 (-122) Over 68.5 (-110) +215 TCU Horned Frogs -7 (-105) Under 68.5 (-110) -265

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks Match Details

Fixture: TCU @ Kansas

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8 @ 12:00 PM EST

Venue: Kansas Memorial Stadium

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks Key Stats

Both teams are fairly even on paper, with only a slight edge favoring the Horned Frogs. Both offenses average over 40 PPG, while TCU averages almost 50. This could come down to who has the ball last, but let's look a little deeper into it.

TCU's offense is led by senior QB Max Duggan. Just shy of 1,000 passing yards and 11 TDs with no interceptions, it's an impressive, consistent line that you want out of a veteran QB. Duggan is coming off a very impressive week against a tough Oklahoma: 300 yards and 3 TDs. The Horned Frogs held the versatile Sooners offense to 24 points in their only competition against a ranked opponent this season, a test that Kansas can't say they've had. The TCU offense relies a little more on the run game than Kansas, headed by junior RB Kendre Miller for 386 yards and 5 TDs.

The Jayhawks are commanded by their fearless leader, QB Jalon Daniels, for 983 yards and 11 TDs. The offense has been on a slight decline as the competition level has increased in recent weeks, yet Daniels continues to prove people wrong and show that Kansas belongs in the conversation. He typically establishes an air threat early and then doubles down on his dangerous ability to scramble. TCU only allows 22 PPG so this will be a huge jump in defensive caliber for the Jayhawks offense.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks Betting Prediction

The Horned Frogs have been far more proven than the Jayhawks this season, while being slightly advanced in every category of production on both sides of the ball. Look for TCU to finally knock off Kansas, but we can expect a close battle down to the end. TCU will get the result, but given the Jayhawks' home advantage, we'll take the Jayhawks to keep it close and cover.

Prediction: Kansas +7 (-122) and Jalon Daniels to score a TD (-210)

