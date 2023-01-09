TCU vs Georgia Player Props - 2023 CFP National Championship Game - January 9 | College Football

Tonight, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs match up for the National Championship Game, and there are plenty of college football player props available. TCU, ranked #3 in the country, defeated Michigan 51-45 to reach this stage. The Horned Frogs are 13-1, and they'll take on Georgia, the only undefeated team in the nation. The Bulldogs are ranked #1, and they'll look to become back-to-back champions tonight. Below, we'll go through the best player props for this National Championship Game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

College Football Player Prop #1: Max Duggan Over 27.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan announced that he'd be declaring for the NFL Draft several weeks ago, making this the final game of his career. Duggan has had an excellent senior season and was a Heisman finalist, and he'll look to add another accolade to his mantle. Duggan isn't known as much for his rushing ability, but he ran for 57 yards on 15 attempts against Michigan in his team's CFP Semifinal win. Even though Georgia has the #1 run defense in the country, Michigan was the #3 ranked defense, and TCU was able to rack up 263 rushing yards overall against them last weekend. Expect Duggan to get to 28 rushing yards tonight on the biggest stage.

College Football Player Prop #2: Taye Barber Under 35.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

TCU wideout Taye Barber recorded a career-best 605 yards this season, but he's struggled to get involved in the offense recently. Barber averages a solid 16.8 yards per catch, but he caught just two passes versus Michigan and three the week before in the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State. During the year, Barber has struggled against ranked teams, and Georgia has one of the best defenses in the country. At the moment, it seems that star receiver Quentin Johnson is getting all of the targets and receptions, so expect Barber to stay under 36 yards for a third straight game.

College Football Player Prop #3: Daijun Edwards Over 49.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Georgia's junior running back, Daijun Edwards, has been a huge contributor to his team's 14-0 record, and he's part of the Bulldogs' three-headed backfield. In the Semifinal game, Edwards tallied 58 yards against Ohio State, and he's now reached 50 yards in four straight contests. Edwards and fellow running back Kenny McIntosh see the bulk of Georgia's carries, but Edwards always gets his touches. TCU surrendered 186 rushing yards to Michigan, so expect Edwards to see a decent number of carries and reach 50 yards tonight.

