TCU vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 18 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The TCU Horned Frogs travel to Morgantown to face Big XII rivals West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Horned Frogs are racing to the top of the Big XII, as they are nationally ranked and have grand designs for March Madness. West Virginia is 0-5 in the conference and struggles to remain relevant.

There is still time for the Mountaineers to turn their season around, but they are running out of it quickly. The Morgantown faithful will be fired up for this one. Who will be victorious--the road Horned Frogs or the much-maligned Mountaineers?

TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Match Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountainers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE TCU +3 (-110) O 149 (-110) +130 West Virginia -3 (-110) U 149 (-110) -150

TCU Guard Mike Miles Jr. continues to make a case for Big XII Player of the Year. Miles Jr. has been sensational all season long, leading the Horned Frogs in points, assists, and steals while shooting 52% from the floor.

Horned Frogs' Forward Emmanuel Miller has become an all-around reliable player for the Horned Frogs. Miller averages 15 points and six rebounds per game while shooting a robust 58% from the floor and 48% from three-point range.

TCU Forward Chuck O'Bannon provides a lift offensively with eight points and four rebounds per outing.

Horned Frogs' big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. is a load in the paint. Lampkin averages eight points per game and leads TCU in rebounding while shooting 55% from the floor.

West Virginia Forward Tre Mitchell is the leader of the Mountaineer's offense, leading the team in points and rebounds while shooting 52% from the floor and 39% from deep.

Mountaineers Guard Kedrian Johnson is an ideal complement to Mitchell. Johnson averages nine points per game while leading the team in assists and steals.

West Virginia Guard Erik Stevenson contributes in many ways to the Mountaineers. Stevenson averages 14 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Prediction

The lack of respect for the Horned Frogs by Vegas is startling. TCU opens up as a 3-point underdog against a team that hasn't won in the conference all season long.

Morgantown can be treacherous, but West Virginia doesn't have the firepower to match TCU. Give me the Horned Frogs, and I will take the points.

Final Prediction: TCU +3 (-110), Under 148

