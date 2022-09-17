Temple Owls vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Temple Owls take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at the Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls have won one and lost one so far this season, while the Scarlet Knights have won both of their opening fixtures.

The Owls have had quite a bizarre start to the campaign. They won their last game against the Lafayette Leopards 30-14, but their opening game of the season wasn’t quite as positive.

They got absolutely demolished by the Duke Blue Devils 30-0, and it looked like a repeat in fortunes from last season for the Owls.

Last season, they were the bottom-placed team in the American Athletic Conference with a record of 3-9 overall. They ended the season in miserable fashion, losing seven games on the bounce.

The Scarlet Knights, on the other hand, have had a great start to the campaign as they managed to win both of their fixtures thus far.

Their opening game of the season was against the Boston College Eagles in which they managed to scrape through with a slim 22-21 victory. Their next game, however, was an absolute stomp as they dominated the Wagner Seahawks 66-7.

The Scarlet Knights' last season, though, was not a memorable one. They finished second from bottom in the Big 10 East standings with an overall record of 5-8. The only positive from last season was their impressive away form as they went 3-3. The Scarlet Knights had a woeful end to the season, losing two games straight.

As far as individuals are concerned, EJ Wagner had a splendid performance for the Owls against the Leopards. Wagner completed 14 of his attempted 19 passes over 173 yards and threw two touchdowns. The Owls didn't have anything of substance to show against the Blue Devils, as their entire team failed to perform.

Evan Simon and Kyle Monangai have had a great start to the season for the Scarlet Knights. Simon completed 10 of his attempted 13 passes, had over 156 yards, and threw two touchdowns in their rampant performance against the Seahawks.

He was also impressive against the Eagles as he completed eight of his 12 attempted passes. Monangai was terrific against the Eagles as he completed 19 carries with one touchdown.

Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Temple Owls

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Rutgers Scarlet Knights -17.5 -1250 Over 43.5 Temple Owls +17.5 +700 Under 43.5

Final Prediction:

The Owls are facing a very confident-looking Scarlet Knights team. The Owls haven't had a particularly strong home record in the past, which is a concern for them. The Scarlet Knights should pull through with a victory.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Over 43.5 (-17.5)

