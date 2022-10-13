Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 13 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UCF Knights will play host to the Temple Owls on Thursday. These American Athletic Conference opponents will be playing just their second in-conference matchup of the year. UCF has now won three straight, moving to 4-1. They defeated SMU 41-19 last week in a game where they were favored by just three points. Temple is now 2-3 after falling 24-3 at Memphis back on October 1. UCF has won five consecutive head-to-head matchups versus Temple, most recently beating them 49-7 last season.

Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Temple Owls +23.5 (-105) Over 46.5 (-105) +1300 UCF Knights -23.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-115) -2800

Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights Match Details

Fixture: Temple Owls @ UCF Knights

Date & Time: Thursday, October 13, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights Key Stats

Temple's offense has really struggled this year, and their last game was a prime example of this. Quarterback E.J. Warner threw three interceptions, and he completed under 50% of his passes. On the season, he's thrown more picks now (6) than TDs (5). The run game has been completely shut down, too, as they're averaging just 2.7 yards per carry collectively. The Owls, who only average 15 points per game, will be up against a tough UCF defense that allows under 15 points per contest. The Knights have especially stood out when it comes to limiting third and fourth-down conversions, so look for their defense to buckle down tonight.

UCF's senior QB John Rhys Plumlee has been solid under center, totaling 1,143 passing yards and 431 rushing yards so far. He's thrown for seven TDs and used his legs to notch four, so expect him to add quite a bit to these totals tonight. Javon Baker is his favorite target, and last week the junior wide receiver exploded for a career-high 138 yards. Temple's defense has excellent numbers, but they have had a very weak schedule play into their advantage. The Owls will need their defense to step up though, to even have a chance tonight.

Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights Betting Prediction

The Owls have lost and failed to cover each of their previous six road games. They've also been awful in conference play over the last few years, and in tonight's matchup, it's hard to see them scoring that many points given their offensive ineptitude. Backing the home team here to win and cover due to their ability to limit points.

Prediction: UCF -23.5 (-115) & Under 46.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes