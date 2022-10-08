Texas A&M Aggies vs Alabama Crimson Tide Line, Odds, Picks and Prediction - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will square off when No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will hosts Texas A&M on Saturday (October 8) in the sixth NCAA game of the season.

Despite Saban's 4-1 advantage over Fisher, the rivalry has been considerably more heated in the last 12 months.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under Texas A&M Aggies +1200 +24 (-110) Over 48 (-110) Alabama Crimson Tide -2400 -24 (-110) Under 48 (-110)

Texas A&M Aggies vs Alabama Crimson Tide Match Details

Fixture: Aggies at Crimson Tide

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8; 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Aggies vs Crimson Tide Head-to-Head

In their 14 meetings, the Aggies have an 11-3 lead from Crimson Tide. Their first encounter took place in the Cotton Bowl in 1942, where they split the two-game series. Texas A&M's record against Alabama in the SEC since then has been 2-8.

On Saturday night, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will have the chance to avenge their loss to Texas A&M in 2021. The two teams are moving in separate directions. What initially appeared to be a fight for the SEC is now the No. 1 team looking for solutions.

Aggies vs Crimson Tide Key Stats

Team Stats: Aggies

points per game - 21.8, points allowed per game - 17.8, total yards - 334.4, yards passing - 205.4, yards rushing - 129, yards allowed - 358.6, pass yards allowed - 188.4, rush yards allowed - 170.2

Team Stats: Crimson Tide

points per game - 48.4, points allowed per game - 11, total yards - 525, yards passing - 273.6, yards rushing - 251.4, yards allowed - 236.4, pass yards allowed - 149, rush yards allowed - 87.4

Aggies vs Crimson Tide Injury Update

When top-ranked Alabama plays Texas A&M on Saturday, they might be without their most potent offensive weapon.

Bryce Young, the quarterback for the Crimson Tide and the current Heisman Trophy winner, was forced to leave the game prematurely. He did so after two drives in the first half of Alabama's 49-26 victory over Arkansas on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

Aggies vs Crimson Tide Best Picks and Prediction

Texas A&M's offense ranks among the bottom ten among Power Five teams. However, the coach who set up Zach Calzada for success against a tough Alabama defense should get more than 13-14 points for the Aggies in the implied score of the point spread and total — 38-14 based on Alabama-24 and a 48 over/under.

Alabama should score at least 40 points in this game, irrespective of Bryce Young being included. Although it may be close, a high-scoring game could be in the offing.

Prediction: Over 48 (-110)

