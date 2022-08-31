Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31| 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday. This will be the second of a two-game series played by the two. The Astros won 4-2 in their last game aganst the Rangers.

Texas are coming into this game on the back of three straight losses and would like to end that streak here. They are currently placed third in the American League West with a 58-70 record and a winning percentage of 0.453. They have a poor home record of 28-37 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

"Simmy's so smooth" - Rangers

The Astros, on the other hand, are doing brilliantly. They are currently placed in the top spot in the American League West. They have a 83-47 record with a winning percentage of 0.638. They are currently 6-4 in their last 10 matchups. Houston has a positive away record of 40-27 this season.

"Happy Birthday, H-Town!" - Astros

The Rangers will count on Nathaniel Lowe to score in this game. He has 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and an OPS of 0.840 averaging 0.298 this season. While pitching, Martin Perez will play a crucial role. He has an ERA of 2.69 and a WHIP of 1.19 this season.

The Astros are performing great with all-round performances. Jose Altuve is handling the batting for the team and averages 0.284 this season. He has 22 home runs and 45 RBIs with an OPS of 0.880 to his name.

The Astros have Cristian Javier on the mound. He has been performing well this season with an ERA of 2.97,150 Ks and a WHIP of 1.01 this season.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros match details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Good Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER HOUSTON ASTROS -142 -1.5(+120) o7.5(-106) TEXAS RANGERS +123 +1.5(-143) u7.5(-112)

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros best picks

The game involves star players in both the batting and pitching departments.

The Rangers will count on Nathaniel Lowe to score big for the team. He has been outstanding in recent times. In the last seven days, he has had four brilliant home runs and 11 RBIs to his name. He will be a key player in this game too.

The Astros will count on Cristian Javier to pitch for them. He has a 7-9 record this season. He will be a key player in today's game and will look to improve upon his recent results.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros prediction

This is a complete game of both batting and pitching. Both teams will look to counter each other's strengths. With the form the Astros are in, the Rangers will have to up their game to beat them.

It will be interesting to see how the Rangers unite this time, but the Astros seem to have to edge and are favorites to win this game.

Prediction: The Astros will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell