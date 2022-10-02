Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday (October 2).

Texas are in fourth place in the American League West with 66 wins and have a winning rate of 0.420 percent. They have a negative away record of 34-46 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Angels, meanwhile, are in fine form and are in third place in the American League West with 72 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.456 and are 39-41 at home.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER RANGERS +100 -1.5(+162) o9(+100) ANGELS -115 +1.5(-190) u9(-115)

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 4:07pm EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA

The Rangers have struggled this season due to their low scoring and poor pitching. They have been dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.52, 76 RBIs, 27 home runs and an average of 0.302.

Martin Perez has done well while pitching with an ERA of 2.84, 159 Ks and a WHIP of 1.25 and has fared well in pitching.

The Angels, meanwhile, have been playing well this season. Mike Trout has done great with an average of 0.277 this season, contributing well to the team's scoring.

Shohei Ohtani has played like a complete player and has contributed in both bathing and pitching. He has an average of 0.268, an OPS of 0.891 while batting and has an ERA of 2.43, 196 Ks and a WHIP of 1.04 while pitching.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Pick

Tyson Miller will start for the Rangers. He has not played much this season but has contributed decently when he has received the opportunity. He has a better record playing away from home, with an ERA of 0.00 and 3 Ks.

Tucker Davidson, meanwhile, will start for the Angels. He has been costly, with an ERA of 6.80 this season. His performances at home haven't been great either. Davidson has given 20 earned runs in 22 innings pitched.

Pick :- Tucker Davidson, Hits allowed over 4.5(-165)

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction

Rangers are the underdogs in the game but are expected to do well. Davidson's form is not ideal for the Angels, and the Rangers are likely to exploit it and score better to get the win.

Prediction: Take Rangers at ML (+100 )

Poll : 0 votes