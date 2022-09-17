Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays open up a three-game set Friday evening (September 16) at the Trop.

The Rays dropped just three of five to the Blue Jays and are now behind them in the Wild Card race. The Rays hold the third Wild Card slot and are on the fringes of missing the playoffs.

Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ



SEA has BY FAR the easiest path to the top AL Wild Card spot, though that may ultimately put them on a tougher road to the World Series Zach Crizer @zcrizer Welcome to the first big quandary posed by the new MLB playoff format: Should the AL wild card contenders *want* the "worst" seed? sports.yahoo.com/race-for-last-… Welcome to the first big quandary posed by the new MLB playoff format: Should the AL wild card contenders *want* the "worst" seed? sports.yahoo.com/race-for-last-… have thought about this a lot, especially considering the enormous discrepancy in strength of schedule (via @tankathon ) down the stretchSEA has BY FAR the easiest path to the top AL Wild Card spot, though that may ultimately put them on a tougher road to the World Series twitter.com/zcrizer/status… have thought about this a lot, especially considering the enormous discrepancy in strength of schedule (via @tankathon) down the stretchSEA has BY FAR the easiest path to the top AL Wild Card spot, though that may ultimately put them on a tougher road to the World Series twitter.com/zcrizer/status… https://t.co/SXp8520G8U

"have thought about this a lot, especially considering the enormous discrepancy in strength of schedule..." - @CespedesBBQ

Pitching in this one is Martin Perez for the Rangers and Corey Kluber for the Rays.

While Perez has had some trouble but overall, he has been fantastic this season and a real bright spot in an otherwise gloomy season for the Rangers. Twice in his last 10 starts, Perez has allowed 5+ runs, but he still holds a 2.77 ERA.

Kluber has not been the best starter in the Rays rotation, and he will likely see minimal innings come playoff time. Kluber is anything but dependable; while he's capable of a shutout, he's allowed 4+ runs in five of his last 10 starts.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Friday, September 15, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

"Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida" - @jimmyperigoso

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Rangers +120 Over 7 (-125) Yes (+115) Rays -140 Under 7 (+105) No (-150)

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Texas is finding their stride far too late in the season, so while the offense playing well is of no benefit to the ball club, it could be great news for the bettors. At this point, bettors can almost blindly pick a batter and a prop.

Corey Seager to Record an RBI (+160)

Corey Seager has 76 RBIs on the season.

While Kluber has had his issues, he understands the importance of games this late in the season. So while Texas will likely get the best out of him, he should be able to make it through the lineup cleanly once. As for Perez, he has always been an excellent bet for a NRFI.

No Runs in the First Inning (-150)

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction

Tampa Bay is trying to avoid losing any more ground in the American League Wild Card race, but with Perez on the mound, that's a tall order. For Tampa to take this one, Kluber will have to be at his best.

However, the Rangers' bats have been red hot of late. Over their last six games, they have averaged almost six runs a game which is bad news for Tampa Bay.

Texas (+120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far