Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays open up a three-game set Friday evening (September 16) at the Trop.
The Rays dropped just three of five to the Blue Jays and are now behind them in the Wild Card race. The Rays hold the third Wild Card slot and are on the fringes of missing the playoffs.
"have thought about this a lot, especially considering the enormous discrepancy in strength of schedule..." - @CespedesBBQ
Pitching in this one is Martin Perez for the Rangers and Corey Kluber for the Rays.
While Perez has had some trouble but overall, he has been fantastic this season and a real bright spot in an otherwise gloomy season for the Rangers. Twice in his last 10 starts, Perez has allowed 5+ runs, but he still holds a 2.77 ERA.
Kluber has not been the best starter in the Rays rotation, and he will likely see minimal innings come playoff time. Kluber is anything but dependable; while he's capable of a shutout, he's allowed 4+ runs in five of his last 10 starts.
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details
Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays
Time & Date: Friday, September 15, 7:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
"Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida" - @jimmyperigoso
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks
Texas is finding their stride far too late in the season, so while the offense playing well is of no benefit to the ball club, it could be great news for the bettors. At this point, bettors can almost blindly pick a batter and a prop.
Corey Seager to Record an RBI (+160)
While Kluber has had his issues, he understands the importance of games this late in the season. So while Texas will likely get the best out of him, he should be able to make it through the lineup cleanly once. As for Perez, he has always been an excellent bet for a NRFI.
No Runs in the First Inning (-150)
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction
Tampa Bay is trying to avoid losing any more ground in the American League Wild Card race, but with Perez on the mound, that's a tall order. For Tampa to take this one, Kluber will have to be at his best.
However, the Rangers' bats have been red hot of late. Over their last six games, they have averaged almost six runs a game which is bad news for Tampa Bay.
Texas (+120)