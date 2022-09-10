Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars - Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders face off against the Houston Cougars on Saturday. Texas Tech won their first game of the season 63-10 against Murray State. The Cougars, ranked 25th, won their first game of the season 37-36 in overtime against the UTSA Roadrunners. Texas Tech have home advantage in this game, and they come into this with momentum, having beaten their previous opponents in convincing fashion.

Texas Tech went 7-6 overall last season, finishing near the bottom of the Big 12 standings. After struggling for most of last season, their start to this campaign has been very positive.

Loic Fuounji and Jerand Bradley were impressive in their first game. Fuounji had four receptions and picked up 110 yards, while Bradley had six receptions and 108 yards. Both players had two touchdowns each in the game. Tahj Brooks and Donovan Smith were also immense in their game. Brooks had six carries and three touchdowns, while Smith threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cougars were one of the best teams in the American Athletic Conference last season, going 12-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference. They had a sublime home-and-away record last season, going 5-0 at home and 6-1 away.

They have had a great start to the season, although their win came at quite a slim margin.

Clayton Tune had a brilliant game against the Roadrunners last time out. Tune threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 15 carries and one touchdown in the game. Nathaniel Dell had five receptions and 50 yards in their last game. Add to that the touchdowns he got, it was an excellent performance by the wide receiver.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars match details

Fixture: Houston Cougars (25) @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium at Cody Campbell Field, Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars betting odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total (Over/Under) Texas Tech Red Raiders -4 -185 Under 62.5 Houston Cougars +4 +146 Over 62.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars

final prediction:

Over the last four head-to-head meetings between the two sides, the home side have won all four on the bounce. They also had much more of a comfortable win than the Cougars, who had to battle it out in OT. The best bet would be to pick the Red Raiders to take this one.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Under 62.5 (-4)

