Texas Tech University vs. University of Texas Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

Texas Tech University will take on the No. 22 seeded University of Texas on Saturday afternoon at Jones AT&T Stadium. Last year, the two teams combined for 1,159 yards and 105 points as the Longhorns prevailed for the 11th time in their previous 13 games.

Seven days after losing to Alabama by a heartbreaking one point, Texas avoided an emotional letdown last week against UTSA, but the Red Raiders suffered their first season defeat to No. 16 NC State.

The Longhorns' 41-20 victory over UTSA last week was significant because it prevented a possible losing snowball from starting after their heartbreaking defeat to the Tide. The fact that Texas overcame a double-digit hole with its injured backup quarterback is encouraging for the Horns to go ahead as it shows Steve Sarkisian's squad is resilient in the face of adversity.

The status of quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered an injury against Alabama and was predicted to miss at least a month, has generated a lot of speculation this week in Austin. The rookie quarterback, though, went back to practice on Monday and will go to Texas Tech to play.

Texas Tech was predicted by league media to place ninth in the Big 12, but after a 2-1 start, it appears that they may do better. Texas Tech leads the way as usual with its fourth-ranked passing offense in the nation (374.0 yards per game), despite losing starting quarterback Tyler Shough in Week 1.

Texas Tech University vs. University of Texas match details

Fixture: UT at TTU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech University vs. University of Texas betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Longhorns -275 -7 (-110) Over 61 (-115) Texas Tech Red Raiders +230 +7 (-110) Under 61 (-105)

Texas Tech University vs. University of Texas best picks

Six out of the last seven encounters in this rivalry have resulted in at least 73 points, with the last two games averaging 112 points. But here's the thing: None of those scores have anything to do with how this game will end.

For Texas Tech, Smith has produced impressive numbers, but the majority of those figures came against terrible defenses at Murray State and Houston. In their sole game against a strong defense, the Red Raiders managed just 14 points, and Smith has thrown five picks in his last two contests. The Texas quarterback problem is another glaring issue. Ewers probably won't start at full strength even if he does.

Pick: under 61 or better

Texas Tech University vs. University of Texas predictions

It should be a good matchup and one of the better ones in matchweek four. But expect the Longhorns to cover the spread and edge out the Red Raiders by a decent margin.

Longhorns -7 (110)

