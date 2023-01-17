Texas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 17 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Texas Longhorns travel to Aimes, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in one of the most highly-anticipated Big XII contests we have had in a while. The Longhorns have been red-hot, winning nine of their last 10 games, standing at 15-2. Iowa State is just as hot as Texas. The Cyclones would have had seven straight had they been able to pull off an upset over the Kansas Jayhawks, which they eventually lost 62-60. These are two top ten-level teams, and they are not only competing for a Big XII title, but they are setting themselves up nicely for a run in March Madness. Who will be victorious on Tuesday night, the charging Longhorns or the whirlwind Cyclones?

Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Texas +2 (-110) 131.5 (-110) +110 Iowa State -2 (-110) 131.5 (-110) -130

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur is a player the Cyclones can count on for offensive and defensive upside. Kalscheur averages 13 points per game while leading the team in steals. Kalscheur has shot 43% from the floor, 35% from deep, and 79% from the free throw line.

Guard Caleb Grill brings a lot of grit to the Iowa State lineup. Grill averages 11 points per game while leading the Cyclones in rebounding.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey isn't much of a scoring threat, with just seven points per night, but when he shoots it, he does well at 55% from the field. Lipsey also keeps the offense flowing, leading the Cyclones in assists.

The Longhorns must deal with the Iowa State enforcer Osun Osunniyi. The Cyclone big man averages eight points per game on 56% from the floor while leading the team in blocked shots.

Longhorns' guard Marcus Carr makes a case for All-Conference honors nightly. Carr leads the team in points, assists, and steals, shooting 45% from the floor, 41% from deep, and 80% from the free throw line.

Longhorns' forward averages 11 points per game while leading the team in rebounds. Allen is a force on the interior.

Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: James H. Hilon Coliseum, Aimes, Iowa

Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Prediction

Marcus Carr propels the Longhorns as well as any guard in the nation. Iowa State has depth, and the Aimes crowd will be rocking on Tuesday night. In a tight game, give me the team with the best player, and that's Marcus Carr. Take the Longhorns and take the points.

Final Prediction: Longhorns +2 (-110), Over 131.5

