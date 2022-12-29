Texas vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 29 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

A shoot-out in the Alamodome is in store for two of the most explosive offenses in college football as the Texas Longhorns, virtually in a home-field atmosphere, take on the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12.

The Longhorns and Huskies had successful seasons in their respective conferences and view this match-up as a potential springboard for recruiting and National Title contention in 2023.

This game features two of the brightest offensive minds in College Football as Head Coaches Steve Sarkisian takes on Kalen DeBoer. We haven't even mentioned the battle of two unique talents at the quarterback position in Michael Penix Jr. and Quinn Ewers. Penix has been a revelation in 2022 so far, leading the high-powered Huskies' offense, while Quinn Ewers stepped up and developed throughout the up-and-down 2022 season. Who will be victorious--the Washington Huskies or the Texas Longhorns?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Washington +3 (-110) O 67 (-110) +120 Texas -3 (-110) U 67 (-110) -140

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies Best Pick

The Texas Longhorns will miss the rushing attack and overall firepower produced by their backfield tandem of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, as both backs have opted out of this game.

The only shot the Longhorns have in this contest is if Quinn Ewers controls the action with his deep-to-intermediate passing. Expect the Longhorns rushing to dip significantly, making them more one-sided in this one.

The Washington Huskies have been one of the most explosive passing games in the country, and the 'point guard' of this fast-paced offense is Michael Penix Jr. Combine this with the fact that Longhorns' secondary was one of the weaknesses of the team. It's not difficult to envision the Huskies having their way through the air. Take the Over on the Passing yards prop for Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington Huskies, 310.5 Passing Yards: Over

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies Final Prediction

Playing the Texas Longhorns in the Alamodome may not be ideal for the Washington Huskies, but I don't think it will matter too much. Not having the services of the versatile Bijan Robinson will hamper the Longhorns' offense. Washington will let it rip through the air, and I don't believe the Longhorns will be able to stop them.

I'm taking Washington to win this game outright, so I will take the points.

Washington Huskies +3(-110) Over 67 (-110)

