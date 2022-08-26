The Minnesota Twins vs. The San Francisco Giants: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, August 26th

The Minnesota Twins will meet the San Francisco Giants Friday's night. The Twins will look to win this game and extend their lead over the Chicago White Sox. The Giants will look to get back to winning ways after an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Tigers.

"A beautiful sight." - Twins

The Twins are currently in second place in the American League Central division. They have a 35-28 home record with an overall winning percentage of 0.504.

The Giants have had a great run recently with two consecutive wins and one loss in three games. They are currently in third place with 61 wins and a winning percentage of 0.496. They are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The recent losses have hurt both teams, as they were favorites to win. Both hope to bounce back and start a winning streak.

SFGiants @SFGiants See y’all tomorrow for some breakfast baseball See y’all tomorrow for some breakfast baseball 🍳 https://t.co/qwKr5hdD2S

"See y'all tomorrow for some breakfast baseball" - SFGiants

The Twins will need Luiz Arraez for some offensive work. He has an average of 0.322, an OPS of 0.820, and 41 RBIs this season.

The Giants will be rooting for Wilmer Flores to hit for them. He has an OPS of 0.770, a batting average of 261, and 59 RBIs this season.

The Minnesota Twins vs. The San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:10pm EDT

Stadium: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money line Over/Under Run Line San Francisco Giants +114 O 8 , -105 +1.5 -194 Minnesota Twins -134 U 8 , -115 -1.5 +160

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Joe Ryan will start for the Twins. He has a 8-10 record, with an ERA of 4.54 and a WHIP of 1.13 this season. He has given up two earned runs in seven of his last nine starts.

Alex Wood will start for the Giants. He has a record of 8-10 with a 4.54 ERA and a WHIP of 1.22 this season and will look to repeat his performance of July.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction

This game is crucial for both teams as they need victories and nothing less. The playoff chances are dwindling, and a win here will put the season back on track.

The Twins are the favorites to win this game if they can pitch well from the start. They will also look to use their home field advantage to score better.

Meanwhile, the Giants will try to overcome scoring problems from the last game. The Giants will also depend on the pitchers for success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt