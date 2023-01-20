Tiafoe vs Khachanov Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 20 | 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe will take on Karen KhachAnov in a third-round clash at the Australian Open on Friday.

Tiafoe has played well overall in this tournament. After an initial hiccup, he has managed to sail over smooth waters. He will look to play his natural game and move into the next round.

Khachenov has had a good run in the tournament too and looks good coming into the matchup. He will need to bring his A-game to get past a formidable challenge and continue his Australian Open journey.

Tiafoe vs Khachanov Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD TIAFOE -115 +1.5(-155) KHACHANOV -105 -1.5(+118)

Tiafoe vs Khachanov Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Tiafoe vs Khachanov

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 2023, 3 am EDT

Venue: John Cain Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Tiafoe vs Khachanov Key Stats

Tiafoe turned pro in 2015 and has played close to 290 matches and has come out a winner in 142 of them. With each passing year, he has shown improvement and has really turned a corner since 2021. Currently ranked 17th in the ATP rankings, he has one singles title to his name, and will be determined to add a Grand Slam title to it.

Khachanov started his professional journey in 2013 and has won over 201 matches in his career. After a dip in his performances, he recovered well to end his last two seasons on a high note and was ranked 20th in the ATP rankings. He has four singles titles to his name but has not won any since 2018 and would be looking to change that.

Tiafoe vs Khachanov Australian Open Betting Prediction

Tiafoe started the season with a bang and has not lost a single time in five appearances. With momentum on his side, he looks well-settled for this challenge.

Khachanov, on the other hand, has lost two of his five matches this season and will be cautious approaching this tie. He leads 2-0 on the head-to-head front with the wins coming on grass courts. That should not really have an effect on this one.

The result is likely to be determined by the intricate variables and the ability of Khachanov to stretch the game. We would still back Tiafoe as he is in a great position to win this one.

Prediction: Tiafoe, ML(-115)

