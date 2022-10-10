Today's best odds boosts offered across DraftKings sportsbook for Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs MNF | 2022 NFL Season

Here at Sportskeeda, we have put together a list of all of the day’s best odds boosts for the MNF game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, which are available from Draftkings Sportsbook. Additionally, we will also discuss whether or not they are worth betting on.

More than 4 Touchdowns in each half boosted to +480 by DK Specials

The Raiders are a 7-point underdog on MNF, so if they want to keep this game close, they must target KC's weak point. The Chiefs are ranked fifth in pressure rate and top-11 in coverage per PFF. But when you're running, it's a very different scenario. They receive a PFF grade that places them in the middle of the field, while Josh Jacobs is just back from running all over Denver.

The quarterbacks of both teams are firing on all cylinders, and the wide receivers are making those important runs to complete the passes for touchdowns.

Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes to combine for more than 550 passing yards and more than 5 passing Touchdowns boosted to +310 by DK Specials

Both Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr have -115 chances of passing for more than 275.5 yards. Mahomes' odds of throwing for more than 2.5 touchdowns are +135. Carr's chances of throwing for more than 1.5 touchdowns are -130.

In his four games this season, Mahomes has only thrown for this many yards once— against the Arizona Cardinals. He has passed for more than 300 yards three times in four games versus the Raiders, with the fourth coming in December 2021 at 258 yards.

Mahomes has never thrown for fewer than two touchdowns against the Raiders, but only once has he gone over 2.5, when he threw for five in November 2021.

In two of his four games this season, Carr passed for more than 275.5 yards. He has faced the Chiefs in sixteen of his career games, but only four of those contests saw him throw for more than 275 yards. Only six times in his sixteen games versus the Chiefs has Carr passed for more than 1.5 touchdowns.

More than 7 total Touchdowns and more than 5 total FGs boosted to +550 by DK Specials

Seven out of the last ten games between the two have resulted in a combined total of over 50 points. Both teams like to score freely and strike up good command early in the game.

Both teams have showcased their prowess in scoring effective field goals and completing difficult touchdowns in a game. They would like to put up a big total onboard. So, expect this boost to definitely work its magic tonight in MNF.

