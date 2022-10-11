Today's best odds boosts offered across Fanduel sportsbook for Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs MNF | 2022 NFL Season

For the MNF game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, here's a compilation of the finest odds boosts for the day offered by Fanduel Sportsbook.

We will also discuss whether it would be worthwhile to play them. Let's get started:

More than 4 TDs in each half boosted to +480 by Fanduel Specials

As the Raiders are a seven-point underdog on MNF, they must focus on KC's weak spot if they want to keep the game close. According to PFF, the Chiefs are top 11 in coverage and seventh in pressure rate.

However, the situation is totally different when you're jogging. While Josh Jacobs recently returned from making runs all over Denver, they obtained a PFF grade that positions them in the middle of the field.

Both teams' quarterbacks are operating at peak efficiency, and their wide receivers are making the crucial runs to catch touchdown passes.

Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes to combine for more than 550 passing yards and more than 5 passing TDs boosted to +310 by Fanduel Specials

Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes both have -115 odds of passing for more than 275.5 yards. Mahomes has a +135 chance of completing passes for more than 2.5 touchdowns. Carr has a -130 chance of tossing more than 1.5 touchdowns.

Mahomes has only passed for so many yards once in four games this season — against the Arizona Cardinals. In four games against the Raiders, Mahomes has thrown for more than 300 yards three times, with the fourth coming in December last year, where he threw 258 yards.

When facing the Raiders, Mahomes never passed for fewer than two touchdowns, and the only time he went over 2.5 was in November 2021, when he went for five.

Carr passed for more than 275.5 yards in two of his four games this year. In only four of 16 games Carr has played against the Chiefs in his career has he thrown for more than 275 yards. In 16 games against the Chiefs, Carr has only thrown for more than 1.5 touchdowns more than six times.

More than 7 total TDs and more than 5 total FGs boosted to +550 by Fanduel Specials

Over 50 points have been scored in seven of the last ten games between the two teams. Both teams enjoy scoring frequently and taking an early lead in the game.

Both teams have demonstrated their skill at making clutch field goals and converting challenging touchdowns. They want to bring a sizable sum onboard. This bump could have an impact on MNF tonight.

