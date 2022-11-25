Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 25 | Week 13 NCAAF Season

The Toledo Rockets will face the Western Michigan Broncos in Week 13 of the NCAA college football season. It is an inter-conference game between two teams at opposite ends of the table.

The Rockets, with a 7-4 record, sit in second spot in the standings, whereas the Broncos are in the seventh spot with an overall record of 4-7. In their five previous meetings against each other, the Rockets have prevailed four times and also defeated the Broncos by a score of 34-15 in their most recent matchup in 2021.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Toledo Rockets -305 -7.5 (-115) Over 52 (-110) Western Michigan Broncos +255 +7.5 (-105) Under 52 (-110)

Toledo vs Western Michigan Match Details

Fixture: Toledo Rockets at Western Michigan Broncos

Date and Time: Friday, November 25 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Toledo vs Western Michigan Key Stats

The Rockets suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of the Bowling Green Falcons by a score of 42-35 in a matchup wherein they were rendered the favorites by a 15-point margin. They are scoring 35.1 points on average and giving up 27.7 points.

They are completing a total of 413.9 yards on offense and giving up 351.4 on the defensive end. They have outplayed their opponents several times this season and currently have ten takeaways.

Their quarterback, DeQuan Finn, has really put up some serious numbers this season. He has managed eight touchdowns and completed a total of 1943 passing yards. Quinyon Mitchell has managed to rake in four interceptions and has managed to man mark his opponents well.

The Broncos defeated Central Michigan Chippewas by a score of 12-10 in their most recent contest. They have been a low-scoring unit this season, averaging 18.9 points and giving up 25 points on the defensive end.

They have managed eight turnovers and the same number of takeaways this season. They have been outgunned by their opponents in passing yardage.

Sean Tyler leads the Broncos' pack with six touchdowns and 896 rushing yards, which has been a plus for the struggling Broncos offense this season. Jack Salopeck, their designated quarterback, has been subpar this season and has only managed 1231 passing yards so far.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Betting Prediction

The Rockets have been highly impressive on the road this season. They are 4-0 ATS when they have played on the road against teams that have a poor home record.

The Broncos have seemingly hit the under on their totals a lot this season. They have managed to hit the under in all five of their previous games this season. It should be a low-scoring game, and the Rockets should be able to dominate the game with their offense.

Pick: Rockets -7.5 (-115)

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses.$1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Poll : 0 votes