Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions October 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Baltimore to play the Orioles in the first game of their three-game MLB series on Monday (October 3). This is the Blue Jays' last series before the postseason.
The way the standings currently are, the Blue Jays should host their first playoff series, but it is unclear whether it will be against their division rivals Tampa Bay Rays or the young and hot Seattle Mariners.
Get up to a $1,000 bonus when you sign up to Superbook
Pitching in this one is Jose Berrios for the Blue Jays and Dean Kremer for the Orioles.
Berrios has been torn up recently, and this is not what the Blue Jays want to see as the regular season comes to a close. His last five starts have been against division rivals.
He allowed 11 runs over his previous two starts against the Rays and Yankees. In his three starts before, he had two against the Orioles and once against the Rays; in that stretch, he only allowed five runs. That is the Berrios that needs to show up today.
On the other side will be Kremer, who has been on a heater. He has allowed just 16 runs over his last nine starts. He closed out the season well and did his part to try and make a playoff push, but O's efforts were eventually futile.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Match Details
Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles
Date & Time: Monday, October 3; 7:05 pm EDT
Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds
New BetRivers players get up to a $500 free bet
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Best Picks
Berrios is not a strikeout pitcher. He pitches for contact and trusts the eight guys around him. Berrios stuck out seven in his last outing, but that was against a New York team that loves to strikeout. In his previous two starts against Baltimore, he notched five Ks. Easy bet tonight.
Jose Berrios Under 4.5 Ks (-145)
Get your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet by clicking here and joining FanDuel
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction
The Blue Jays are gearing up for the playoffs, and they won't want to limp into the postseason. Bettors should not be surprised if Toronto sweeps this series. There's no reason to think Berrios won't be the pitcher of past tonight and pick up a win to cement a first-round playoff series at home.
Toronto -1 (+100)