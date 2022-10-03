Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions October 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Baltimore to play the Orioles in the first game of their three-game MLB series on Monday (October 3). This is the Blue Jays' last series before the postseason.

The way the standings currently are, the Blue Jays should host their first playoff series, but it is unclear whether it will be against their division rivals Tampa Bay Rays or the young and hot Seattle Mariners.

$1000 Value Get up to $1,000 Bonus When You Sign Up and Deposit CLAIM NOW Sign-up for an account at Superbook here

Sign-up for an account at Superbook here Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Receive a bonus for that amount as your first wager up to $1,000! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply

Pitching in this one is Jose Berrios for the Blue Jays and Dean Kremer for the Orioles.

Berrios has been torn up recently, and this is not what the Blue Jays want to see as the regular season comes to a close. His last five starts have been against division rivals.

He allowed 11 runs over his previous two starts against the Rays and Yankees. In his three starts before, he had two against the Orioles and once against the Rays; in that stretch, he only allowed five runs. That is the Berrios that needs to show up today.

On the other side will be Kremer, who has been on a heater. He has allowed just 16 runs over his last nine starts. He closed out the season well and did his part to try and make a playoff push, but O's efforts were eventually futile.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, October 3; 7:05 pm EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Blue Jays -1 (+100) -135 Over 7.5 (-105) Orioles +1 (-120) +110 Under 7.5 (-115)

$500 Value Up to a $500 Free Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $500

Place your first bet up to $500 Get up to $500 in free bets if your bet loses 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Berrios is not a strikeout pitcher. He pitches for contact and trusts the eight guys around him. Berrios stuck out seven in his last outing, but that was against a New York team that loves to strikeout. In his previous two starts against Baltimore, he notched five Ks. Easy bet tonight.

Jose Berrios Under 4.5 Ks (-145)

$1000 Value $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Get up to $1,000 back in FREE Bets if you lose! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction

The Blue Jays are gearing up for the playoffs, and they won't want to limp into the postseason. Bettors should not be surprised if Toronto sweeps this series. There's no reason to think Berrios won't be the pitcher of past tonight and pick up a win to cement a first-round playoff series at home.

Toronto -1 (+100)

Poll : 0 votes