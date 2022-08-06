Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, August 5th

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Preview: Back Berrios and the Jays on the road

Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins will clash in the 2nd game of their 4-game stint in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays took the first game of the series last night with a score of 9-3 behind a great performance from their pitching staff. The Blue Jays offense has been electric this year, scoring the 3rd most runs per game in the league. They have performed better on the road than at home, scoring 5.00 runs while playing outside of Canada. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview:

"A familiar face gets the start in Minnesota! #NextLevel"- @BlueJays

The Toronto Blue Jays offense ranks 1st in the MLB in team batting average and slugging percentage. They are led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, Bo Bichette, and George Springer. Tonight, they will ask these sluggers to continue their production in order to pull off another victory on the road. The offense has been hot as of late, and we don't expect that to change.

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound for this contest, and he has had an inconsistent season to this point. Berrios has been susceptible to giving up runs, but Toronto's offense has backed him up. He has an ERA of 4.96 to go along with a solid 8-4 record. This clearly shows that runs may be scored at will in this one.

The key to victory for the Blue Jays is to get a quality start out of Jose Berrios, and he seems due to make that happen. If the offense can produce efficiently, Toronto is in a great spot to pick up another road victory.

Minnesota Twins Preview:

"@tylermahle makes his #MNTwins debut tonight!"- @Twins

The Minnesota Twins have been carried by their offense to this point. They have had some solid pitching performances, but their offense ranks inside the top 10 in the MLB. They have been led by Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa, and Byron Buxton. These guys will be asked to carry most of the load tonight and lead Minnesota's offense to a victory.

Recently acquired Tyler Mahle will start for the Twins, and he is looking for a fresh start after a tough stretch with the Reds. His 4.40 ERA isn't too impressive, but maybe a change of scenery can get him back on track. The key to victory for the Twins is to get into the Blue Jays bullpen early and provide Mahle with plenty of run support.

Pick/Prediction: Over 8.5 (-115)

Two top 10 offenses against two starting pitchers with a mid-to-high 4.00 ERA. There's plenty of firepower on each side, and we're going with the offense to show up for both sides.

