Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 22, 2022 | MLB 2022 Regular Season

The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays will open up a four-game series today at Tropicana Field. This will likely be the deciding series in the Wild Card race. The Blue Jays are two games ahead of the Rays for the top Wild Card seed.

At face value, they are playing for home-field advantage as they are set to meet in the first round. However, Tampa Bay is just half a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners. So there is a very real possibility that either of these teams could be at the bottom of the race by the end of the week.

"Magic Numbers (win division/be eliminated) after games on September 21st" - @MLBMagNum

Pitching in this one is Jose Berrios for the Jays and J.T. Chargois for the Rays. Berrios was having a rough season, but he has found his stride at just the right moment. Over Berrios's last six starts, he's allowed only 12 runs. He will likely pitch in two more games after today, but that's subject to change if the Blue Jays want to set up a certain rotation for the playoffs.

This will be just the third game Chargois has started this season and his first since September 6th. While he has started in two games, he's never pitched more than two innings in an appearance. It will be interesting to see how the Rays use him in the playoffs, as he has a 2.76 ERA and a .098 WHIP in the regular season.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays match details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Thursday, September 22, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

"It might not be the prettiest ballpark on the inside but I love the palm trees around the outside..." - @mlb.stadium.tour

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays betting odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Blue Jays -1.5 (+123) -133 Over 7.5 (-129) Rays +1.5 (-169) -103 Under 7.5 (-106)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays best picks

Jose Berrios has not been a strikeout stud this season. He's only recorded 5+ strikeouts in two of his last eight games, and he's averaging 3.5 against Tampa this season. This is an easy lock for bettors.

Jose Berrios Under 4.5 Ks (-149)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction

Tampa Bay have a top-six bullpen, and they will be relying on them for this entire game. While their bullpen is better than a lot of starters in baseball, today is not a day to bet against Jose Berrios. It will be a low-scoring affair, but a game they will go in favor of the Jays.

Toronto (-133)

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far