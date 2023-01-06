Tsitsipas v Berrettini - United Cup - January 7, 2023

The semifinals are underway at the United Cup, and Stefanos Tsitsipas and Greece reached this round with ease after receiving a fantastic draw. Greece dominated Bulgaria and Belgium in Group A, only dropping two matches to move on to the next round.

This is the first United Cup, and it is unlike most tennis tournaments as it's a mixed gender with players representing their country. In addition, the United Cup marks the beginning of the 2023 ATP season and is the perfect segway to the first major of the year, the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas v Berrettini History

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Matteo Berrettini of Italy in these semi-finals. The two have faced off three, with Tsitsipas taking all three matches. In their most recent meeting, Tsitsipas made quick work of Berrenttini, defeating him 7-6, 6-2. However, that match was on clay, and Berrenttini does his best work on hard courts.

Coming into this one, Tsitsipas is ranked 4th in the world and Berrettini 16th. Berrettini is on the rise in the sport, but Tsitsipas hasn't reached his peak either. This will be a tight match, but it can be hard to predict how these guys will play in a tournament such as this. Of course, they always want to win, but they certainly want to preserve themselves for the Open.

United Cup: Tsitsipas v Berrettini Prediction

As mentioned, this isn't the most important tournament on the tour, but there is the added pride of representing one's country and team. Of course, tennis is an individual sport, but every now and again, in tournaments such as these, players find themselves supporting a team.

Tsitsipas is the fourth-best player in the world, but he wants to be number one. Having the title of a top-five player puts pressure on a player to perform, especially in a situation such as this. His game could be the difference in Greece advancing or not.

This spot will mean far more to Tsitispas than Berrettini, and he will look to remain undefeated against the Italian.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins the Match, and Both Players Win a Set (+290)

Poll : 0 votes