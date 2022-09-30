Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Houston Cougars will be hosting the Tulane Green Wave on Friday (September 30) night.

Both of these teams compete in the American Athletic Conference, which isn't the strongest conference in the country but still boasts several competitive schools.

Houston is 2-2 now after defeating Rice 34-27 last week. Meanwhile, Tulane suffered their first loss last Saturday (September 24), falling 27-24 to Southern Miss. Tulane led 14-0 in that game, but were outplayed from that point on despite being 11.5-point favorites.

Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Tulane Green Wave +2.5 (-110) Over 55 (-110) +120 Houston Cougars -2.5 (-110) Under 55 (-110) -140

Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars Match Details

Fixture: Houston Cougars @ Tulane Green Wave.

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: TDECU Stadium.

Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars Key Stats

Statistically, Tulane has one of the best defenses in the country. They're allowing the fewest passing yards and the fourth-fewest total yards entering Friday. The Green Wave have had a weak schedule over all, but they'll try to be dominant again on defense against Houston and their QB Clayton Tune.

Tune has thrown for 993 yards and seven TDs, but he has thrown a pick in each of the last three games. He loves targeting junior receiver Noah Dell, who already has 380 receiving yards and three scores. Look for Tune and Dell to try and link up against one of the better passing defenses in the nation.

Tulane's offense is led by QB Michael Pratt. Pratt has been better than his previous seasons so far and has benefited from facing some weak defenses. Houston's defense has been pretty average overall, but they have allowed over 400 yards in each game thus far.

Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars Injury Updates

Brandon Campbell, one of the Cougars' two featured running backs, is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Houston's leading rusher from 2021, Alton McCaskill, will miss the entire season too, which could leave the Cougars' backfield thin.

Outside of these players, both injury reports are pretty clean.

Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars Betting Prediction

Houston has won the last two head-to-head matchups, but they were bigger favorites in those contests. Both schools were double-digit favorites last week and suffered disappointing losses, but they'll look to put those poor performances in the rear-view mirror.

Look for Tulane to cover tonight, especially if Houston's Campbell is forced to sit out. Each of the last three meetings has gone over, and all of the Cougars' games this year have seen the total go over, so expect a shootout on Friday night.

Prediction: Tulane +2.5 (-110) & Over 55 (-110)

