Tulane vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | AAC | College Basketball

Tulane Green Wave (10-5) will travel to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs (6-10) on Tuesday at 8 pm ET. In their most recent game, the Green Wave upset the Temple Owls and covered the spread despite being a point underdog.

In their most recent game, the Mustangs were underdogs against the UCF Knights and were unable to cover the spread. Last season, these teams faced off twice, with the Mustangs winning both games but covering one at home.

Tulane vs SMU Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Tulane Green Wave -190 -4.5 (-110) Over 151 (-105) SMU Mustangs +160 +4.5 (-110) Under 151 (-115)

Tulane vs SMU Match Details

Fixture: Tulane Green Wave at SMU Mustangs

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Moody Coliseum, University Park, Texas

Tulane vs SMU Key Stats

After defeating Memphis (96-89), Tulsa (93-77), and Temple (87-76) in three straight games last Saturday on the road, the Green Wave are off to a good start at 3-1 in the American. For the Green Wave to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, they have a lot of work to do.

They compete in the AAC, where Houston is a lock to get into the tournament and all the other teams are vying for second place. The greatest player in America is Forbes, who averages 17.9 points on 42.2% of his shots (37.4%). The Green Wave are scoring 81.2 points on 46.5% shooting and 81.4% from the charity stripe per game.

The Mustangs suffered their second consecutive road loss and their third in their previous four games when they were defeated by UCF, 85–53. After losing to the Knights, the Mustangs are now 0-5 on the road. Efe Odigie added 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, and Ricardo Wright topped the Mustangs with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

The Mustangs labored to a record of 6-10 but suffered defeats to some tough opposition thanks to their efficiency rating of 165 and schedule strength, which ranks 34th in the nation. The Mustangs' issues begin on offense, where they are averaging a miserable 67.8 points per game on 42.5% shooting and are only shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

Tulane vs SMU Betting Prediction

The Mustangs are 4-4 at home but terrible on the road. They are subpar at home because their offense is subpar and they only shoot 42.8% from the field there. If the Green Wave is to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament, they must win games like this.

They gained momentum by winning three straight games and four out of five, with their lone setback coming against Cincinnati. Take the Green Wave to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Tulane Green Wave -4.5 (-110)

