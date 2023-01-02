Tulane vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 2 | 2023 College Football Regular Season

The Tulane Green Wave will face the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. USC and head coach Lincoln Riley are looking to end the latter's first year in Southern California on a high note.

You have to wonder about USC's motivation in this one. They were on the verge of College Football's Final Four but lost to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy as a Sophomore, and this game could be an early springboard for his 2023 candidacy.

The Tulane Green Wave shocked many by winning the AAC. They are the highest-ranked non-Group of five schools and have earned the right to compete in the Cotton Bowl.

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Tulane Green Wave vs. USC Trojans Details

Fixture: Tulane Green Wave vs. USC Trojans

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 1:00 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Tulane Green Wave vs. USC Trojans Best Pick

The Cotton Bowl's best pick has to be Caleb Williams, right? Williams did everything he could in 2022, setting several USC records and winning the Heisman Trophy. It will be fascinating to see how the USC offense looks in this one.

Several players, including star receiver Jordan Addison, have opted out of the game to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Without their full complement of weapons, will USC become more run-heavy? Tulane's offense has been impressive all season long, so don't expect the Green Wave to run away from the challenge.

Expect Tulane to push USC all game long. Caleb Williams may have the adlib to find success. Caleb Williams can hurt you through the air or on the ground, so I'll take the Over on the Rushing yards prop for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC Trojans, 29.5 Rushing Yards: Over

Tulane Green Wave vs. USC Trojans Final Prediction

If the average College Football fan is sleeping on Tulane's chances, they are making a mistake. Tulane brings a prolific offense and one that has been red-hot down the stretch.

RB Tyjae Spears must keep the USC defense honest and not let their front four pin their ears back and attack the QB. This game will be a close one, but I'm picking USC. The Trojans lived up to expectations in 2022, and Caleb Williams is special. Williams makes enough plays in the clutch. Take USC and give the points.

USC Trojans -2.5 (-110) Under 64 (-110)

