Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face the Northern Illinois Huskies at home on Saturday. Tulsa lost their opener 40-37 in double overtime to Wyoming on the road. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois came out on top 34-27 over in-state rivals Eastern Illinois.

"Insane way to get to OT in the Tulsa-Wyoming game. Kick goes off the top of the upright, more free football to come!" - RedditCFB

Tulsa finished 7-6 last year. Last week, they lost a heartbreaker in two overtimes due to a missed FG to end the game. The Golden Hurricane were favored by 6 1/2 points, but they blew a 34-24 fourth-quarter lead that was quickly erased. QB Davis Brin was still excellent in the loss, though, tallying 460 yards through the air and three passing TDs.

His completion rate was less than ideal, but Tulsa leaned on Brin heavily as the run game was non-existent. Tulsa did have a solid ground attack in 2021, but last week, they accumulated just 61 rushing yards. Expect them to try and balance out the pass and run a bit more as they embark on their home opener.

Northern Illinois was at 9-5 to end 2021. They picked up a seven-point victory last week, despite being tabbed as 35-point favorites. The Huskies will take the win, even though they let an inferior Eastern Illinois team stage a comeback that fell just short.

Running backs Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown stood out in the win, combining for 153 yards and two scores. They did control the game for the most part, but the defense will be disappointed to have given up 441 total yards. Look for them to try and put forth a more complete effort as they travel to Oklahoma.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Match Details

Fixture: Northern Illinois Huskies @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Northern Illinois Huskies +195 +6 (-110) Over 63.5 (-110) Tulsa Golden Hurricane -230 -6 (-110) Under 63.5 (-110)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Betting Prediction

Tulsa had a tough Week 1 loss, but they did finish with four strong wins to end 2021, and they have the superior roster. In their history, they're also 25-8 against the spread when facing winning teams, so back the home team to win and cover for their first victory of the season.

Prediction: Tulsa -6 (-110)

