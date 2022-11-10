Tulsa Golden Hurricanes vs. Memphis Tigers: Predictions, Odds, Lines, and Picks - November 10, 2022 | NCAA Football

The Memphis Tigers are hoping to bounce back today (Thursday, November 10) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

The UCF Knights shredded the Tigers on Saturday, and now Memphis has to host Tulsa on short rest. The Golden Hurricanes sit at the bottom of the AAC standings, so this could be a great game for Memphis to vent some frustration after losing their homecoming game.

Tulsa have lost five of their last six games. Their one win came against the Temple Owls, who do sit at the very bottom of the conference. This has been a disappointing season for Tulsa, to say the least, but with both teams playing on four days' rest, anything can happen here.

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes vs. Memphis Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Tulsa Golden Hurricanes @ Memphis Tigers

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 7:30 PM EST

Venue: Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Tulsa +7 (-115) +210 Over 61.5 (-110) Memphis -7 (-105) -260 Under 61.5 (-110)

PointsBet: Get 4x $200 In Free Bets!

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes vs. Memphis Tigers Best Pick

Memphis has been running up the scoreboard all season long. The Tigers are 8 - 1 at the over/under, and that one under hit when Memphis played the Temple Owls. Memphis put up twenty-four points, covering half of the over/under, but Temple could only manage three points.

Tulsa have been less consistent, with a 5 - 4 record at the over/under. They have had some high-scoring games, putting up 37 on Wyoming and 34 on SMU, but they have also had some stinkers. Last week, Tulsa could only manage 13 against Tulane, and they have had several 21-point games.

The Tigers will probably have to score 40 points to cover this over, so for just the second time this year, bettors should take the under in this game.

Under 61.5 (-110)

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes vs. Memphis Tigers Prediction

Memphis looked strong to open the season. After losing their opening game to Mississippi State, the Tigers followed up that performance with four straight wins, beating the likes of Navy and Arkansas State.

Following that, it looked like their run would continue against a tough Houston team. Memphis had a 13-point lead with two minutes left in the game, but they blew it and took the loss.

Memphis has spiraled since losing that game. The following week, they dropped an overtime game against Eastern Carolina. Since then, they have had two ranked opponents in Tulane and UCF. The Tigers played both of them tough, proving they are not a bad football team.

Being poised for a rebound, the Tigers should blow out the Golden Hurricanes here tonight.

Memphis -7 (-105)

PointsBet: Get 4x $200 In Free Bets!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses.$1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Poll : 0 votes