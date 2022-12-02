Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - December 3

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is back in action six months after his Wembley clash with Dillian Whyte. Longtime rival Derek Chisora has stepped up to the plate to challenge 'The Gypsy King' for the gold following the breakdown of talks for a Fury vs. Anthony Joshua clash.

Chisora's coming into this main event off the back of a split-decision win over Kubrat Pulev back in July. 'Del Boy's widely considered an overwhelming underdog here due to having lost to 'The Gypsy King' twice already.

Fury vs. Chisora Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, December 2, 4:00p.m. EST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Fury vs. Chisora Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by KO/TKO Win by decision/points Draw Tyson Fury -3500 -350 +310 +4100 Derek Chisora +1480 +2000 +4100 +4100

Fury vs. Chisora Tale of the Tape

Tyson Fury will enjoy a sizeable eight-inch height and 11-inch reach advantage in this clash. Interestingly, despite the notable height difference, there's only seven pounds between them weight-wise. Renowned for his strength and explosivity, the well-muscled Chisora has caught up to Fury on this front thanks to 'The Gypsy King' opting to slim down following last year's clash with Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury has never lost at the professional level. The one blemish on his record is the draw his first fight with 'The Bronze Bomber' went to in December 2018. Chisora, meanwhile, has a dozen losses on his record, including two to Fury and a three-fight skid prior to his Pulev win earlier this year.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Tyson Fury 34 6'9" 265lbs 85" 32-0-1 Derek Chisora 38 6'1" 258lbs 74" 33-12-0

Fury vs. Chisora Prediction

Fury's dominant six-round showing against Dillian Whyte earlier this year does not bode well for Derek Chisora. 'War' came out on the wrong end of two fights with both Fury and Whyte, and comes into Saturday night's battle at 1-3 in his last four bouts.

With the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury dream fight falling through once again, Derek Chisora is getting his second crack at the WBC gold. His first fight for it was over a decade ago, where he fell via unanimous decision to then-champion Vitali Klitschko. While 'Del Boy' knows his opponent well at this point, he wasn't able to figure out the Fury puzzle in the early 2010s which is a poor sign for the even sharper, more aggressive 'Gypsy King' we've seen in recent years.

Despite many writing Chisora off, his chin has held steady for the most part and his past four fights have at least shown he can go the distance against heavy hitters. Tyson Fury's coming into this fight on top, but securing a knockout won't be easy.

Prediction: Tyson Fury by decision

