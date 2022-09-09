UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UCF Knights will take on the Louisville Cardinals on Friday. The Knights won their first contest of the year over South Carolina State 56-10. On the other side, the Cardinals were blown out 31-7 by Syracuse. When these teams met last September, we were treated to an exciting 42-35 finish. This time around, oddsmakers are anticipating another shootout with the total set over 60 points.

UCF finished 9-4 last year, while Louisville was at 6-7. The Knights ranked in the top 40 in points per game, and a lot of that had to do with their rushing game. Last week QB John Rhys Plumlee utilized his legs to rush for 100 yards and a TD in the rout. He also tallied 308 yards through the air and four touchdowns.

Plumlee hadn't started a game in two years, so this was definitely a welcome sight for UCF fans. His main targets, Javon Baker and Kemore Gamble, who both had solid opening games, should be featured again on Friday.

Louisville has to be disappointed with their performance last week, especially considering the fact that they were five-point favorites. On the defensive side of the ball, they allowed Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader to throw for 237 yards, while the Oranger amassed 208 yards on the ground as well. The Cardinals will look to regroup on defense, but it won't be that easy given how dominant UCF looked last week.

Offensively, the Cardinals scored just once, and QB Malik Cunningham couldn't find a rhythm at all. He threw two picks and totaled just 152 yards in the defeat. The run game wasn't bad, with Tiyon Evans recording 89 yards and the lone TD. Still, Lousiville will have to get their offense going early if they want to avoid starting 0-2.

UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Louisville Cardinals @ UCF Knights

Date & Time: Friday September 9, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Louisville Cardinals +190 +6 (-110) Over 61.5 (-110) UCF Knights -225 -6 (-110) Under 61.5 (-110)

UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals Betting Prediction

Dating back a few years, the Knights have had nine of their last nine September games go over. Early in the season, the weather or just the fact that UCF's offense has been prepared can explain this stat. After a 56-point performance last week and Louisville looking shaky on defense, expect UCF to score a lot again Friday night.

Prediction: UCF Team Total Over 34 Points (-110)

