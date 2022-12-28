UCF vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 28 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

UCF Knights take on Duke Blue Devils in an intriguing match-up of two winning programs in The Military Bowl. UCF had an excellent season but fell short, losing the AAC Title game to Tulane.

The Duke Blue Devils were floundering at 5-3 before they won three of their final four contest for a solid 2022 season. We have an extraordinary match-up at the Quarterback position as John Rhys Plumlee of UCF faces Riley Leonard of Duke.

Both players were highly efficient in 2022. The winner of this game is the team whose QB doesn't make the backbreaking turnovers. Who will be victorious--the UCF Knights or the Duke Blue Devils?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE UCF +3.5 (-115) O 62 (-110) +140 Duke -3.5 (-105) U 62 (-110) -165

UCF Knights vs. Duke Blue Devils Details

Fixture: UCF Knights vs. Duke Blue Devils

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Chase Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

UCF Knights vs. Duke Blue Devils Best Pick

Under the tutelage of Head Coach Gus Malzahn, John Rhys Plumlee has taken his game to the next level. Riley Leonard has taken the next step in his maturation this year, leading Duke in passing AND rushing.

We have an old-fashioned shoot-out in The Military Bowl. The team who has the ball last will likely be victorious. Expect both teams to utilize the rushing abilities of their Quarterbacks in this one. For that reason, I'm taking the Over on this prop bet.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke Blue Devils, 39.5 Rushing Yards: Over

UCF Knights vs. Duke Blue Devils Final Prediction

One of the more underrated storylines to watch is the health of John Rhys Plumlee. I expect the Knights' signal-caller to gut it out no matter what, but he does enter this contest with a nagging hamstring injury.

For a player who used his legs to the tune of 800+ rushing yards in 2022, it is fair to wonder if he is limited as a runner and resorts to being a pocket passer only. If that is the case, the UCF offense becomes easier to defend and less dynamic.

I see this game as a coming-out party for Duke's QB Riley Leonard, who seemed to fly under the radar all season long.

The Military Bowl will be a springboard for prominence for Riley Leonard heading into the 2023 season. Give me the Duke Blue Devils, and I'll give the points.

Duke Blue Devils -3.5 (-105) Under 62 (-110)

