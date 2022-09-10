UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama State Hornets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UCLA Bruins take on the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins won their first game of the season 45-17 against the Bowling Green Falcons. The Hornets have won both of their games this season, against the Howard Bison, 23-13, and the Miles Golden Bears, 21-13.

The Bruins were impressive last season with a 4-3 home record. With the home advantage again tonight, they will give the Hornets some tough competition.

The Bruins went 8-4 last season in the Pac-12 South, and 6-3 within the conference. They ended their campaign with three straight wins and have also started off in a similar fashion this season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivered an impressive performance for the Bruins last time out. He threw for a whopping 298 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven carries and 87 yards with two touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet was also very impressive against the Falcons. He racked up 21 carries and 111 yards with one touchdown.

In the receiving department, Kazmeir Allen excelled with 10 receptions over 85 yards and one touchdown.

Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley have been spectacular for the Hornets so far this season. Against the Bison, Davis threw for 184 yards and one touchdown, while Crawley threw for 162 yards with one touchdown against the Bears.

The Hornets had an incredible 21-0 first quarter against the Bears and ended the game with the score 21-13. Ja'Won Howell also performed admirably for them in their last game. He racked up 11 carries over 48 yards.

In the receiving department, David Arrington and Jayce Medlock had two receptions each. In all, it was quite a well-rounded performance by the Hornets.

UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama State Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Alabama State Hornets @ UCLA Bruins

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama State Hornets Betting Odds:

Teams Spread Total U/O UCLA Bruins -51.5 Under 62 Alabama State Hornets +51.5 Over 62

UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama State Hornets Final Prediction:

Both teams have had a similar reign. They both won their respective games to begin the season, and both teams are highly competitive. But with last season’s home record in mind, the Bruins look very strong at the Rose Bowl and should be able to defeat the Hornets in this one.

Bruins: Under 62 (-51.5)

