UCLA vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 19 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The UCLA Bruins have emerged as national title contenders, with the Arizona State Sun Devils on their heels. The winner of this titanic tilt on Thursday night will be in first place in the Pac-12.

Will the veteran leadership of the Bruins prove too much for Arizona State, or will the upstart Sun Devils shock UCLA?

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Arizona State +4.5 (-110) O 135 (-110) UCLA -4.5 (-110) U 135 (-110)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. is playing his way into Pac-12 All-Conference honors. Jaquez leads the Bruins in scoring and rebounding while shooting 51% from the floor.

Bruins guard Jaylen Clark is a sensation on offense and defense. Clark averages 14 points and seven rebounds per game while leading the team in steals. He is in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. Clark is an efficient scorer shooting 52% from the floor, 36% from the three-point range, and 70% from the line.

Veteran guard Tyger Campbell remains the engine of the Bruin's offense. Campbell averages 13 points per game while leading the team in assists. An efficient scorer, Campbell shoots 39% from the floor and 82% from the stripe.

UCLA guard David Singleton is an underrated, efficient scorer for the Bruins. Singleton averages ten points per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 44% from deep, and 89% from the free-throw line.

Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. is the player to watch for the Sun Devils. Cambridge leads the team in scoring and steals while shooting 42% from the floor, 35% from deep, and 70% from the free-throw line.

Sun Devils forward Warren Washington could stand to be more aggressive on offense. Washington averages only eight points per game while leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots. Washington shoots an absurd 64% from the floor.

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins is the maestro of the Sun Devils' offense. Collins averages 11 points and five rebounds per game while leading the team in assists.

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Prediction

UCLA are a team built for the rigors of March. Arizona State have come out of nowhere to challenge one of the toughest conferences in America. The ASU crowd will be in full force for his contest. UCLA may win but by the skin of their teeth. Give me Arizona State, and I'll take the points.

Final Prediction: Arizona State +4.5 (-110), Over 135

