UConn vs Seton Hall Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 18 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The UConn Huskies travel to Newark, New Jersey, to face the Seton Hall Pirates in a match-up of two .500 teams in the Big East, both of whom could use a victory. Seton Hall desperately need to build their resume while the Huskies look like a team destined for more come March Madness.

Seton Hall are surging at the right time, winning their last three contests. The Huskies enter this one on a two-game losing streak and want to pivot from their recent fortunes.

Who will win this contest - the road-weary UConn Huskies or the suddenly surging Pirates of Seton Hall?

UConn Huskies vs. Seton Hall Pirates: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE UConn -4 (-110) O 135.5 (-110) -175 Seton Hall +4 (-110) U 135.5 (-110) +150

UConn forward Adama Sanogo has been a dominating presence for the Huskies, leading the team in points and rebounds while shooting an eye-popping 60% from the floor and 38% from deep. Sanogo will be receiving some All-Conference honors this year.

Huskies guard Andrew Jackson may not light up the scoreboard with buckets, but he is a sparkplug for UConn on offense and defense, leading the team in assists and steals. Jackson's pesky presence on defense gives the opposition fits.

Huskies big man Donovan Clingan is a headache for the opposition. Clingan averages nine points and six rebounds while leading the team in blocked shots, with two per night.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins can score from anywhere on the court. Hawkins averages 15 points per game while shooting 40% from the floor, 39% from deep, and 84% from the free-throw line.

Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond provides the Pirates a lift on offense and defense. Richmond averages ten points per night while leading the team in assists and steals.

Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel may not shoot it well from deep, just 25% from behind the arc, but he is effective everywhere else. Samuel averages 11 points per night and leads the team in rebounding while shooting 57% from the field.

UConn Huskies vs. Seton Hall Pirates: Match Details

Fixture: UConn Huskies vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

UConn Huskies vs. Seton Hall Pirates: Prediction

The UConn Huskies looked like a potential sleeper for a Final Four bid before their recent two-game backslide. The Huskies need to get back on track. Seton Hall are in the thick of the Big East and could use a resume-building victory over UConn. The Huskies are a better team, and it could show on Wednesday night. Take the Huskies and give the points.

Final Prediction: UConn -4 (-110), Under 135.5

