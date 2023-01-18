UMBC vs. UMass Lowell Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 18 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The UMBC Retrievers head to Lowell, Massachusetts, to face the UMass Lowell River Hawks in a match-up that could shift the American East standings.

The UMBC Retrievers remain in 1st place and on a four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the UMass Lowell River Hawks may be the most impressive team in the American East, with the best overall record at 15-4.

These two teams will square off twice in the coming weeks. Critical outcomes will determine all-important seeding in the Conference Tournament.

Who will be victorious on Wednesday night--the riding-high Retrievers or the resilient River Hawks of UMass Lowell?

UMBC Retrievers vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE UMBC +4 (-110) O 149 (-110) +160 UMass Lowell -4 (-110) U 149 (-110) -190

UMBC Guard Jacob Boonyasith is one of the most complete players in the American East. He averages 12 points per game while shooting 45% from the floor, 39% from three-point range, and 86% from the free-throw line.

UMBC Guard Craig Beaudion II keeps the Retrievers' offense in rhythm. He scores six points per game while leading the team in assists and steals and is an effective scorer, shooting 50% from the floor and 47% from deep.

Retrievers Forward Tra'Von Fagan provides the muscle for UMBC. He averages eight points per game while leading the team in rebounding.

Guard Colton Lawrence is a clutch performer for the Retrievers. He leads UMBC in scoring with 14 points per game.

River Hawks Guard Everette Hammond leads UMass Lowell in scoring while shooting 44% from the floor, 41% from the three-point line, and 81% from the free-throw line.

River Hawks Guard Ayinde Hikim is the leader of UMass Lowell. Hikim averages 11 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals. He is especially pesky as an on-ball defender.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly provides the interior punch that UMass Lowell needs. Coulibaly averages 12 points per game while leading the team in rebounding and shooting an astronomical 59% from the floor.

UMBC Retrievers vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks: Match Details

Fixture: UMBC Retrievers vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts

UMBC Retrievers vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks: Prediction

Both of these teams will be legit contenders for the American East. UMBC is battle-tested, and traveling to Lowell won't intimidate this group.

UMass Lowell has enough tenacity on the defensive end to contain the explosive Retrievers. In a game this tight, I'm inclined to take the points. Give me the Retrievers and take the points.

Final Prediction: UMBC +4 (-110), Over 149

Poll : 0 votes