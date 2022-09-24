University of Alabama vs. Vanderbilt University Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The University of Alabama will take on Vanderbilt University at home on Saturday night. The teams will kick-off their conference campaign for the season next week. In contrast, Vanderbilt could not have been dealt a more challenging opponent for this interdivisional game. Alabama will get a taste of league action before plunging into the SEC West's rigors.

After thrashing a ULM team that offered no resistance last week, Alabama enters the matchup with a 3-0 record. Although Vanderbilt appears to have improved, it is difficult to imagine the Commodores keeping the game close into the second half. Since Alabama is a 40.5-point favorite, they can use this game as an SEC practice game before traveling to Arkansas in Week 5. The starters for the Crimson Tide should be observing some of this game from the sidelines.

Vanderbilt has a very difficult road ahead of it, but thanks to a thrilling win over Northern Illinois this weekend, it has already surpassed its win total for 2021. The Crimson Tide squad is filled with four- and five-star talent, so the Commodores will struggle to stay up. However, it will be interesting to watch freshman quarterback AJ Swann play against this Alabama defense.

Match Details: University of Alabama vs. Vanderbilt University

Fixture: VU at UA

Saturday, September 24 at 5:30 PM ET

Venue: Bryant Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama at Vanderbilt University betting odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt Commodores +40.5 (-110) Over 58.5 (-115) Alabama Crimson Tide -40.5 (-110) Under 58.5 (-105)

The University of Alabama vs. Vanderbilt University best picks

Both teams would like to get a quick and forthcoming start to the game, but expect the Crimson Tide to get a headstart and pierce through the Commodores' defensive line to get some touchdowns.

Pick: First half total under 34.5 (-120)

University of Alabama vs. Vanderbilt University prediction

The Crimson Tide are the clear favorites for this clash. Despite the Commodores' being a good unit, expect Alabama to cover the spread tonight.

Alabama -40.5 (-110)

