University of Central Florida vs. Georgia Tech University Odds, Lines, Picks and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UCF Knights will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home on Saturday afternoon. UCF defeated Florida Atlantic in a rout last week to recover from a close loss to Louisville. Georgia Tech has already suffered two major defeats this season, including a 42-0 setback to No. 20 Ole Miss in Week 3.

UCF has already defeated inferior opponents twice this season, demonstrating their ability to handle them. The Knights defeated South Carolina State 56-10 to start their season, and last week they defeated Florida Atlantic 40-14. Since transferring from Ole Miss, senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has already passed for 778 yards and five touchdowns in his first three games with the team.

Georgia Tech's opponents may have contributed to their lack of success this season. The Yellow Jackets had to play No. 4 Clemson to start the season, but were only behind by four points in the third quarter of that contest. Last week, they faced No. 20 Ole Miss, who has a potent offense, and they faced another difficult task.

"Gameday"

University of Central Florida vs. Georgia Tech University match details

Fixture: GTU @ UCF

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

University of Central Florida vs. Georgia Tech University betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +800 +21 (-110) Over 57 (-110) UCF Knights -1250 -21 (-110) Under 57 (-110)

University of Central Florida vs. Georgia Tech University best picks

Due to his outstanding mobility, which has allowed him to carry 290 yards and score three touchdowns, Plumlee will be difficult for Georgia Tech to contain. The Yellow Jackets have scored 10 points in two games against FBS schools, but they haven't shown they can score against top competition. While UCF is 8-1 in its previous nine home games, they have lost six straight games when they have failed to cover the spread.

Pick: John Rhys Plumlee Over 247.5 Pass Yds (-115)

University of Central Florida vs. Georgia Tech University prediction

The Knights have been struggling to cover the spread, and the Yellow Jackets have found their scoring rhythm lately. The home team shall try to advance the runners and score early in the game since they require atleas three touchdowns to cover the spread for the tie.

Knights Under 57 (-110)

