University of Iowa vs University of Nevada Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The University of Iowa will face the University of Nevada at home in Iowa on Saturday night in NCAA football action.

The Hawkeyes are 1-1 following a terrible loss to Iowa State on Saturday, which followed an unconvincing season-opening victory over South Dakota State. Meanwhile, after starting the season with consecutive victories, the Wolf Pack suffered a shocking setback to Incarnate Word, their first loss of the year. The Hawkeyes scored first but fell to the Iowa State Cyclones 10-7 on Saturday.

With an interception, fumble loss, and just 3.54 yards per pass attempt, quarterback Spencer Petras continued his slow start to the season. Petras only managed 92 passing yards in total, with tight end Sam LaPorta receiving eight catches for 55 of those yards.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word beat Nevada 55-41 on Saturday. Quarterback Nate Cox finished with 302 passing yards and two touchdowns, although just over 50% of his throws were successful.

Nevada's defense was the biggest concern, as the Cardinals amassed more than 400 passing yards. Running back Toa Taua ended the game with 101 yards and a touchdown on 24 runs.

University of Iowa vs University of Nevada Match Details

Fixture: UN at UI

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

University of Iowa vs University of Nevada Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Nevada Wolfpack +1300 +23.5 (-110) Over 39.5 (-105) Iowa Hawkeyes -2800 -23.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-115)

University of Iowa vs University of Nevada Best Picks

Iowa's defense, which has allowed just 13 points and a solid 433 total yards so far, has been their savior.

With 1.5 sacks against SDSU and 2.5 total tackles for loss through his first two games, junior defensive lineman Logan Lee has been Iowa's key defender. Expect wide receiver, Sam LaPorta, to command the game on the flanks.

Pick: Sam LaPorta Over 49.5 Rec Yds (-115)

University of Iowa vs University of Nevada Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes are outright favorites here. Expect them to make easy work of the struggling Wolfpack tonight.

Prediction: Iowa Hawkeyes -23.5 (-110)

