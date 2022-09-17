University of Michigan vs. University of Connecticut Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football

The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines will face the UConn Huskies at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. They will be facing each other in a non-conference matchup.

The Wolverines are on an unbeaten run this season and will attempt to keep it that way. In their last game, the Wolverines defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 56-10, taking their record to 2-0.

The Huskies will be attempting to bounce back from a defeat suffered last week at the hands of Syracuse by 48-14. In 2022, Michigan is 1-1 and UConn is 2-1 against the spread.

UConn's offense has excelled in several crucial areas. In three games, the Huskies have only given up four sacks, and this year, UConn is converting 52.2% of its third down opportunities. UConn is thriving on the ground behind Nate Carter, which offers the Huskies reason for hope.

With Carter accumulating 384 yards on 59 carries, the Huskies are averaging 205.3 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry this season. He is gaining 128 yards per game and 6.5 yards per rush on average.

With two wins over opponents by a total score of 100 points in 2022, Michigan is one of only three FBS teams to average at least 50 points per game.

The Wolverines' rushing offense has been scorching this year, and they have a 16-game winning run against unranked non-conference opponents.

The Wolverines are rushing for 251 yards a game on average, including 266 yards and five touchdowns versus Hawaii.

In 2022, Michigan led the Big Ten with 6.9 yards per carry and averaged 10.5 yards per throw attempt, completing 70% of those attempts. Jim Harbaugh's team averages 514 total yards per game as a result.

University of Michigan vs. University of Connecticut Match Details

Fixture: UConn at UM

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 12.00 PM ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan vs. University of Connecticut Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under UConn Huskies +47.5 (-115) Over 58.5 (-110) Michigan Wolverines -47.5 (-105) Under 58.5 (-110)

University of Michigan vs. University of Connecticut Best Picks

JJ McCarthy, a former five-star recruit, starts at quarterback for the team. A dual-threat quarterback, McCarthy is 15 of 16 for 259 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also has 66 yards on four runs as a rusher.

Pick: JJ McCarthy Over 226.5 Passing Yds (-115)

University of Michigan vs. University of Connecticut Prediction

University of Michigan is a far better team on paper and a lot stronger as a unit. Expect them to make quick and easy work of the Huskies today.

Prediction: Michigan -47.5 (-105)

