University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The 11th-seeded University of Tennessee will take on the 20th-seeded University of Florida at home on Saturday afternoon. It won't matter much on Saturday whether Florida has won 16 of the previous 17 games it has played against Tennessee.

The Tennessee Vols are 3-0 to open Year 2 under Coach Josh Heupel. But if they want to maintain their momentum, they will need to cast out the ghosts of previous seasons and handle a Florida squad that has already experienced its share of ups and downs.

The Gators made a strong start to the season by defeating then-No. 7 Utah 29–26 in Billy Napier's first game as head coach. But after moving up to No. 12 as a result of that victory, Florida fell to No. 8 Kentucky 26-16 at home the next week before barely defeating South Florida 31-28 in Week 3.

The Volunteers seem to have improved after being 99th in overall defense the previous season at the national level. Currently, they are ranked 51st in the nation for total defense, but that could just be an illusion.

The Vols' fast-paced passing offense is exploding under the leadership of quarterback Hendon Hooker. Through the season's first three games, six wide receivers have scored at least one touchdown. While the Gators' defense may put up a valiant effort, it might not be sufficient for Florida, which has yet to face a challenge from such a quick-witted and explosive group this season.

"Bring the NOISE!" - Vol_Football

Draftsking: Get a bonus deposit of up to $ 1,000.

University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida match details

Fixture: UF at UT

Date and Time: Saturday, September 24 at 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

University of Tennessee at Tennessee State University betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Florida Gators +295 +11 (-110) Over 63 (-110) Tennessee Volunteers -360 -11 (-110) Under 63 (-110)

University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida best picks

It won't be difficult for the Volunteers to end their losing streak against the Gators. Even though playing at home should be a significant advantage, the Volunteers are in a perfect match. The depth of the offense and Hooker's caliber as a quarterback will cause Florida problems.

Pick: Hendon Hooker Over 25.5 rush yds (-120)

University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida prediction

Although the Volunteers have been haunted by their past meetings against the Florida Gators, this time things might as well just fall in their favor. They have had a good preseason and have had a blockbuster start to the season. Expect the Volunteers to cover the spread and win today's game.

Volunteers -11 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far