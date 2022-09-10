University of Texas vs. University of Alabama Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The University of Texas will host the University of Alabama at their home in Texas on September 10 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Longhorns blew apart the Warhawks in their first game of the season, 52-10. They produced a whopping seven touchdowns in the game. Quinn Ewers was the standout player with 16/24 (C/Att), 225 yds, 2 TDs, and 1 Int. They have previously faced each other nine times in division-1 college football, awith Texas prevailing in seven of them.

"Waiting for this entrance tomorrow." - TexasLonghorns

The No. 1 seeded Crimson Tide thrashed the Aggies in their first game of the season, 55-0. Bryce Young produced a stellar performance, with 18/28 (C/Att), 195 yds, and five TDs.

Another significant college football rivalry is developing between Texas and Alabama, and it would be in Alabama's best interests to accept it for what it is—a corporate takeover of college sports. The Longhorns are expected to join the SEC no later than 2025 and will travel to Alabama in 2023.

Alabama's million dollar band won't be making the trip down to Texas over some seating issues, and the Longhorns are already spewing some hatred against them, which is going to intensify this battle further.

"Business Trip!" - AlabamaFTBL

University of Texas vs. University of Alabama Match Details

Fixture: UA at UT

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 11:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

University of Texas vs. University of Alabama Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Alabama Crimson Tide -1400 -20.5 (-110) Over 64.5 (-110) Texas Longhorn +850 +20.5 (-110) Under 64.5 (-110)

University of Texas vs. University of Alabama Best Picks

Alabama likes to score big whenever they take to the field, and they like to command authority during rush downs. The familiarity of both teams' offenses will be pretty evident since former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is in charge of Texas. It's going to be a battle between the defenses.

Pick: Alabama Total Over 42.5 points (-120)

University of Texas vs. University of Alabama Betting Prediction

This is going to be a feisty contest between two great college football programs. Both teams would like to start big and make an early impact on their games. Alabama's defense is equally as strong as their offense, and they would like to conjure up some tackles and interceptions early on in the game. Alabama's lead after halftime should be a good call for bettors.

Texas Longhorns' Total 1st Half Points Under 34 (-110)

