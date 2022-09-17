University of Utah vs. San Diego State University Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The 14th-seeded University of Utah will take on the San Diego State University in Salt Lake City, UT, on Saturday night. Both teams have a winning record of 1-1 after losing in Week 1 and winning last weekend.

The teams previously played in September, with the San Diego State Aztecs shocking the Utes in the third overtime with a two-point conversion in Carson, California. With greater expectations from their 2022 season, Utah is out for vengeance this time around.

The Aztecs defeated FCS Idaho State 38-7 last Saturday night to earn their first victory of the season at the new SnapDragon Stadium. They lost to Arizona by a lopsided score of 38-20 the week before they unveiled their new facility in San Diego.

Braxton Burmeister, the new quarterback for the Aztecs and a transfer from Virginia Tech, tossed for 108 yards and a score while also rushing for 75 yards and a score.

After losing to Florida on the road by a score of 29–26 in Week 1, the Utes thrashed Southern Utah 73–7 at home the following weekend. They amassed 599 offensive yards, as opposed to the Thunderbirds' 85 total.

Cameron Rising, the quarterback for Utah, has thrown for 470 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for another 85. Tavion Thomas, a running back who has amassed 1,108 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021, has amassed 163 yards and three scores so far this season.

University of Utah vs. San Diego State University Match Details

Fixture: SDSU @ UU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

University of Utah at San Diego State University betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Diego State Aztecs +1000 +21 (-105) Over 48 (-110) Utah Utes -1800 -21 (-115) Under 48 (-110)

University of Utah vs. San Diego State University best picks

The Utes had only gained 70 yards on 31 attempts in the previous game due to the Aztecs' defense stifling them. Given that SDSU is allowing 121 yards per game on the ground this year, they should encounter fewer opponents this time.

In place of Charlie Brewer against the Aztecs in 2021, Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes in overtime and the fourth quarter to help the Utes overcome a two-point deficit. Utah likely won't have a comparable scenario for this year's renewal, according to the oddsmakers.

Pick: Cameron Rising Over 0.5 TDs (-110)

University of Utah vs. San Diego State University prediction

The Utah Utes are the clear favorites for this game. They are in good form, and the added bonus for tonight's game will be the wide appreciation and cheers they will be receiving at their home ground.

Prediction: Utah Utes -21 (-115)

