UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 7 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The San Jose State Spartans will host the UNLV Rebels on Friday, October 7. Both Mountain West schools are yet to drop an in-conference matchup, but that is set to change.

San Jose State won their second straight last week, coming out on top over Wyoming 33-16 to improve to 3-1. UNLV, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to three after defeating New Mexico 31-20 at home.

When these two met last season, the Spartans won and covered, handing the Rebels a 27-20 defeat. Last year, though, UNLV was awful, finishing at 2-10. They've clearly improved a lot and have already surpassed their win record from 2021, as they currently own a 4-1 slate.

UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line UNLV Rebels +6.5 (-110) Over 51.5 (-110) +200 San Jose State Spartans -6.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) -240

UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans Match Details

Fixture: UNLV Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans.

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Venue: CEFCU Stadium.

UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans Key Stats

San Jose State's defense has been solid, especially when it comes to limiting passing yards. They rank eighth in the country in this category, and in their last two games, they've held opponents to a combined 181 passing yards.

UNLV's QB Doug Brumfield has been reliable as he's totaled 1,223 yards through the air and 142 on the ground. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of eight to two bodes well, as the Spartans have forced seven turnovers this year.

Aidan Robbins, the Rebels' junior running back, has had a productive first season as a starter and is up to 506 yards and eight scores so far. He transferred from Louisville over the summer and has been a big reason for UNLV's 4-1 start.

The Spartans have put their faith in junior QB Chevan Cordero, who transferred from Hawaii prior to the season. He's looked pretty comfortable in his last two games and is coming off a 314-yard performance against Wyoming. Elijah Cooks is Cordero's preferred target and he went off for 177 yards last week.

UNLV's defense has done a decent job, but they usually rely on forcing turnovers. San Jose State has just one turnover on the year, so we'll see if they can take good care of the ball again on Friday.

UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans Betting Prediction

Neither team has endured a tough schedule so far, but both defenses have looked very competent. Against the spread, both schools have been excellent, but UNLV's offense has been very efficient, especially recently.

Expect the Rebels to do enough offensively to hang around tonight and cover the spread.

Prediction: UNLV +6.5 (-110)

