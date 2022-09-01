US Open Best Bets: Borna Coric & Andrey Rublev: ATP Tour | Thursday, September 1st

US Open Best Bets: Borna Coric has great value to get through the second round

Some heavy favorites like Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz come into day four at the US Open in New York with confidence. There has been a lot of competition throughout the opening matches, and tomorrow seems to be no different. There are some matchups on tomorrow's slate that seem to be tightly contested. We're going to focus on players with great momentum being placed as underdogs, and one game going under the projected total number of games.

If you want betting action on tomorrow's ATP Tour action, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find two solid value bets for tomorrow's slate of US Open games.

Bet #1: Borna Coric ML (+105) vs. Jenson Brooskby

Borna Coric comes into the US Open on a great run. The Croatian has won 7 matches in a row and captured a Masters 1000 tournament victory. Despite his recent success, Coric is being placed as the underdog against Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby breezed through the first round with an easy victory over Dusan Lajovic. Coric had a little harder time getting the job done, but he still grinded out a 4-set victory.

The odds seem a little confusing, seeing that Coric has a great wave of momentum and Brooksby has lost 4 out of his last 6 games. After taking some time off, Coric seems to be back in his best form. The Croatian has played well on hard courts this year, posting an 8-3 record. This may be another "grind it out" match for him, but we're trusting Borna Coric to take care of business at plus money!

Bet #2: Andrey Rublev/Soon-Woo Kwon under 34.5 games (-125)

Andrey Rublev is a huge favorite to beat Soon-Woo Kwon, and this is well deserved. He is historically a very good hard-court player facing an opponent that has had little consistency as of late. Rublev is 3-0 in his career against the Korean, and should make it 4-0 tomorrow. The Russian has won both games the two have played on hard surfaces in straight sets. Kwon has picked up one set against the Russian on clay, which is where he is in his best form. There seems to be a clear advantage on one side and we're going to ride that.

Rublev's first-round victory over Laslo Djere was a confidence booster, as Djere has been playing pretty well. Kwon has the ability to make some sets close, but we're going to ride with Rublev to get it done in straight sets and keep the match under 35 games!

