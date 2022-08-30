US Open Best Bets: Borna Coric & David Goffin | Tuesday, August 30th

US Open Best Bets: Look for Borna Coric to keep up his momentum

Borna Coric will look for more match victories as the ATP Tour continues its action on Tuesday with the US Open. The first day saw some very competitive matches, with many heavy favorites dropping a set early. Tomorrow morning, the second day of the tournament will begin with more matches that are looking to be competitive. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tomorrow's ATP Tour action.

Bet #1: Borna Coric/Enzo Couacaud Under 33.5 Games (-130)

@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis BORN A CHAMPION! @borna_coric defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 6-2 to claim his first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati! BORN A CHAMPION! 🙌@borna_coric defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 6-2 to claim his first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati!@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis https://t.co/AvRbGsydm4

Borna Coric is coming off a huge victory at Cincinnati, where he turned in one of his best serving performances in recent memory. He will look to carry that momentum into New York in an attempt at making another deep run. Coric has seemingly returned to form and seems to have a big advantage in this match. His opponent, Enzo Couacaud, has played very well on hard courts this season. Coming out lazy is not an option.

Coric should take care of business in relatively easy fashion, as he seems to be in top form against a consistent qualifier and challenger level player. He has found a lot of success playing a more aggressive style than usual; if he can continue that, this should be a quick match. Look for the Croatian to utilize his great baseline game and win this match in straight sets.

Bet #2: David Goffin/Lorenzo Musetti over 37.5 games (-115)

David Goffin has had a rough summer season. The Belgian has gone 0-4 in the main draw in his last 4 tournaments. However, Lorenzo Musetti doesn't have a game that caters to the hard court. Given the recent performances of both of these men, this game should be a lengthy one. They met once prior to this match, with Musetti winning that in straight sets back in 2021.

One factor that has changed in this matchup is David Goffin's form. When they met last year, Goffin was playing some of the worst tennis of his career. He has since turned that around and is set to make a push for a first-round victory over the Italian. Look for this match to possibly go 5 sets with a few tiebreakers mixed in. We're taking this match as a back and forth affair that goes over 37.5 games!

