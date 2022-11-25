Utah State vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 25 | Week 13 NCAAF Season

The Boise State Broncos will face the Utah State Aggies in a college football matchup on Friday afternoon. The game pits two teams from the Mountain West conference, both on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Broncos are 8-3 for the season and currently sit in third place in the conference, whereas the Aggies are 6-5 for the season and hold the 11th spot. This will be an inviting battle as Week 13 of NCAA college football heats up.

Utah State vs Boise State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Utah State Aggies +600 +17 (-115) Over 51.5 (-110) Boise State Broncos -850 -17 (-105) Under 51.5 (-110)

Utah State vs Boise State Match Details

Fixture: Utah State Aggies at Boise State Broncos

Date and Time: Friday, November 25 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Utah State vs Boise State Key Stats

The Aggies won their most recent inter-conference game against the San Jose Spartans by a score of 35-31 and thereby managed to cover the spread and hit the under in the total points for the game.

They are scoring an average of 23.3 points per game and covering 190.5 passing yards and 162.2 rushing yards per game. Although their offense has been mediocre, they have only committed six turnovers so far.

On the defensive end, they are giving up 29.5 points and a total of 394 yards on average, which has been a real low for the team this season. The Aggies have been unable to contain their opponents during rushing yards and the defense has faltered on my occasions.

Calvin Tyler Jr. leads the roster with six touchdowns and 979 rushing yards. Cooper Legas has amassed a total of 1179 passing yards so far this season.

The Broncos defeated the Wyoming Cowboys in their previous game by a score of 20-17. They were quite underwhelming in that win since they were picked to be the 14.5-point favorites in the contest.

They are scoring 29.1 points on the offensive end and giving up just 17.3 points on defense. They have restricted their opponents to 267.7 total yards and 145.4 passing yards on average this season.

George Haloni leads the charge for the Broncos, as he has amassed ten touchdowns and 977 rushing yards so far this season. Taylor Green has been their first choice for the quarterback position and has delivered well as he has racked up a total of 1491 passing yards this season. Defensively, the Broncos are one of the best units in college football right now.

Utah State vs Boise State Betting Prediction

The over has been hit four times in the last four home games for the Broncos, and they are 4-0 against the spread in all those contests. In their last seven conference games, the Broncos are 5-1-1 against the spread.

On the other end, the Aggies have managed a 5-1 ATS record on the road against teams that have a good winning record. I believe the Broncos' defense will keep the Aggies from scoring, and the Over seems like the likelier bet tonight.

Pick: Over 51.5 (-110)

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses.$1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Poll : 0 votes