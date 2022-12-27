Utah State vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 27 | 2022 NCAA Regular Season

Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference take on the Utah State Aggies from the Mountain West in the 2022 First Responder Bowl. Both teams became bowl eligible by the skin of their teeth with matching 6-6 records.

Utah State's star running back Calvin Tyler Jr. made headlines by opting out of this game to best prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

How will Tyler's absence impact the Aggies' offensive game plan? We know that the highly-ranked Utah State defense will be prepared for the challenge of the versatile Memphis offense, but will the Aggies have enough firepower to pull off the upset?

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Memphis -7 (-110) O 58.5 (-110) +225 Utah State +7 (-110) U 58.5 (-110) -265

Memphis Tigers vs. Utah State Aggies Details

Fixture: Memphis Tigers vs. Utah State Aggies

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 3:15 pm ET

Venue: Gerard J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Memphis Tigers vs. Utah State Aggies Best Pick

Sean Henigan and the Memphis passing attack have been staples of the Tigers' offense all season long. The Memphis ground game plays a more prominent role, but the run game was not as prolific this year. It's not every day Seth Henigan faces a defense like Utah State.

The Aggies routinely hold their opponents to under 200 yards passing. Passing for over 300 yards occurs weekly in College Football in 2022. How many teams have thrown for over 300 yards on Utah State? Only one. That's how consistent the Aggies have been against the pass.

Seeing this is the case, I have to lean against this prop bet on passing yards for Memphis QB Seth Henigan.

Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis Tigers, 267.5 Passing Yards: Under

Memphis Tigers vs. Utah State Aggies Final Prediction

Calvin Tyler Jr. sitting out this game is a difference maker. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for over 1,000 yards and found the end zone seven times. Anytime the Utah State offense needed a big play, they relied on an explosive Tyler.

I don't like that Utah State's running game takes a bit of a hit, but I still like their defense to travel well into the Bowl game. Expect Memphis and Sean Henigan to do just enough to escape First Responder Bowl with a victory, but Utah State will show their toughness and keep this game close until the end. Take the Aggies and take the points.

Utah State Aggies +7 (-110) Under 58.5 (-110)

