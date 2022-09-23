UTEP Miners vs. Boise State Broncos Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UTEP Miners will be at home to face the Boise State Broncos on Friday. These out-of-conference opponents did meet last year, with Boise State coming out on top 54-13. Now, in a rematch, the Miners will be home to avenge that loss, but it won't be easy as they're tabbed as big underdogs. UTEP were beaten 27-10 by New Mexico last week, dropping them to 1-3 on the year. Boise State were able to move to 2-1 with a 30-7 win over Tennessee-Martin last Saturday.

One key matchup to keep an eye on is Boise State's passing game versus UTEP's pass defense. Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier has had an okay start, but so far, he's thrown three picks despite having just 60 total attempts. UTEP's pass defense currently ranks 23rd best in the nation, and despite last week's loss, they held New Mexico to under 200 passing yards. No Boise State player has 100 receiving yards, so the Broncos will need to find some more consistency passing the ball.

While UTEP's defense has been decent, the offense has been poor. Right now, they're averaging only 14 points per game, which ranks them at 123rd out of 160 teams. The run game has basically been carried by running back Ronald Awatt, who has received the majority of their carries. Awatt averages 4.3 yards per carry, but he'll have a tough matchup since Boise State allows only 2.7 yards per rush.

Miners' quarterback Gavin Hardison has totaled a ton of yards on usually 40+ attempts per game. However, he's tossed just two TDs against three interceptions. Expect the visitors' defense, which has given up just 21 points over the last two weeks, to make life tough for the Miners on Friday.

UTEP Miners vs. Boise State Broncos match details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos @ UTEP Miners

Date & Time: Friday September 23, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

UTEP Miners vs. Boise State Broncos betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boise State Broncos -625 -16.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) UTEP Miners +440 +16.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

UTEP Miners vs. Boise State Broncos betting prediction

Both of these teams have engaged in low scoring affairs all season long. UTEP have had three of their four games go under with one push. Boise State has hit the under in four straight non-conference matchups. Expect two very solid defenses to continue playing well tonight in Texas.

Prediction: Under 45.5 (-110)

