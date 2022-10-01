UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The UTEP Miners will take on the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday. The Miners are not doing well and have lost three of their five games played this season. The team is placed eighth in the standings and will try to improve it with a win in this game.

The 49ers are struggling this season due to four losses in five games. They are in last place in the conference and are in desperate need of a win from this game.

UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER UTEP -145 -3(-105) o54.5(-110) 49ers +130 +3(-105) u54.5(-105)

UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers Match Details

Fixture: UTEP Miners @ Charlotte 49ers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1; 6 pm EDT

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers Key Stats

The Miners have been decent offensively and have covered 1156 passing yards at a completion rate of 51.2 percent. The team averages 6.3 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

While rushing, the team has covered 496 yards at an average of 3.0 yards per attempt. The defense has fared well with 318 tackles in five games.

The 49ers themselves have done well on offense with 1371 passing yards covered at a completion rate of 59.3 percent. The team has an average of 7.3 yards per attempt, which is similar to last season's record.

While rushing, the team has covered 468 rushing yards at an average of 3.3 yards per attempt. They lack defensive organization and are losing games because of it. The 49ers have 368 tackles in five games.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/GAME RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS UTEP 231 99 4 49ers 274 93 3

UTEP Miners vs Charlotte 49ers Pick and Prediction

Ronald Awatt will play a crucial role in this game. He will be the pick solely based on his performance while rushing. He has contributed 277 rushing yards and has two touchdowns to his name this season. The Miners will need him to win this game.

Both teams have struggled this season and are in the bottom half of the standings. It will be very important for them to win this game. The Miners are better placed to win this due to their better record. They have done well while rushing and averages more than the 49ers.

The Miners have a decent defense which can easily avert the threats from the 49ers and guarantee them a win.

Prediction :- Take Utep at spread, -3(-110)

