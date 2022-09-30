UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will take on the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday. These Conference USA opponents will open up conference play in what should be an exciting matchup.

Middle Tennessee pulled a shocking upset victory over Miami last week on the road to improve to 3-1. The Blue Raiders were 26-point underdogs and were in control all game versus the then 25th-ranked Hurricanes.

For UTSA, they blew out Texas Southern 52-24 but failed to cover. They're still 2-2 now and have been tabbed as slight favorites for Friday night's matchup.

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line UTSA Roadrunners -4 (-115) Over 65 (-110) -180 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders +4 (-105) Under 65 (-110) +155

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Match Details

Fixture: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ UTSA Roadrunners

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Key Stats

UTSA currently ranks sixth in the nation in total passing yards per game, courtesy of QB Frank Harris' great start. Harris' 1,310 passing yards put him on pace to easily exceed his total of 3,177 in 2021.

He also has ten passing TDs, six of which have been caught by senior wide receiver De'Corian Clark. Middle Tennessee is really against the run, so expect UTSA to run a pass-heavy offensive gameplan tonight.

Middle Tennessee QB Chase Cunningham's 1,000 yards through the air have been a big reason why the team is 3-1. In last week's win, he broke out, totaling 408 yards against Miami. It was the best game of his college career, and he'll look to ride that momentum into Friday.

He'll also be able to hand the ball off to RB Frank Peasant, who has accumulated 292 rushing yards and rushing TDs through four games. UTSA's run defense has allowed 533 yards on the ground the last two weeks, so look for Peasant and the Blue Raiders to try and take advantage of this.

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Injury Updates

Backup running back Trelon Smith is questionable for Friday, but outside of his status, the injury report is very clean and isn't significant.

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Betting Prediction

Since the 2020 season, UTSA has taken both head-to-head meetings over Middle Tennessee. This time around, things could be different, mainly because of the Blue Raiders' massive upset over Miami last week. Look for them to ride this momentum and at least cover the spread in what should be a high-scoring affair. All four of UTSA's contests have gone over this year, so expect that trend to continue.

Prediction: Middle Tennessee +4 (-105) & Over 65 (-110)

