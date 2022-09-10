Vanderbilt University vs. Wake Forest University Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will attempt to secure a significant away win when they visit Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon for a non-conference matchup. Wake Forest started their season last week with a 44-10 victory over VMI, building on their 11-win performance in 2021. In the first two games of the year, Vanderbilt defeated Elon and Hawaii twice.

After a strong start to the season, the Commodores will be motivated for their matchup on Saturday. With their 63-10 victory at Hawaii in Week 0 and their 42-31 victory over Elon the following week, they put the entire NCAA football world on notice. After throwing for four touchdowns and adding two more on the ground against Elon, quarterback Mike Wright became the very first player in school history to score six touchdowns in a single game.

Wake Forest may start a new quarterback this year, but against VMI last week, it was not immediately apparent. In his first career start, quarterback Mitch Griffis passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, leading his team to a rout of 44-10. Sam Hartman, a seasoned player, was forced to sit out due to a non-football medical condition, but he is expected to participate on Saturday.

Vanderbilt University vs. Wake Forest University Match Details

Fixture: WFU @ VU

Saturday, September 10, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt University vs. Wake Forest University Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Wake Forest Demon Deacons -435 -13.5 (-110) Over 65 (-110) Vanderbilt Commodores +350 +13.5 (-110) Under 65 (-110)

Vanderbilt University vs. Wake Forest University Best Picks

Having caught four catches for 118 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, Jayden McGowan, a rookie wide receiver, was awarded the SEC Freshman of the Week. This will be the Wake Forest team's first actual test as it is anticipated that they won't be as strong as they were last year. The Commodores have won against the spread in five of their previous six contests, while Wake Forest has lost four of its last five meetings with SEC opponents.

Pick: Mike Wright Over 1.5 Pass TDs (-110)

Vanderbilt University vs. Wake Forest University Betting Prediction

With 506 total yards gained, the Demon Deacons will be up against a Vanderbilt defense that last week allowed Elon to score 31 points. Since Vanderbilt hasn't started a season 3-0 since 2017. So, it's unlikely that the Commodores will pull off an unexpected victory. In its last 15 games, Wake Forest has gone 12-3 and covered the spread in six of those games.

Prediction: WFU -13.5 (-110)

